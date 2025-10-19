UFC Vancouver Results: Manon Fiorot stops Jasmine Jasudavicius (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Vancouver main card lineup features a key women’s flyweight bout between Manon Fiorot and Jasmine Jasudavicius.

Fiorot (13-2 MMA) will be competing for the first time since challenging Valentina Shevchenko for the promotion’s flyweight title at May’s UFC 315 event in Montreal. ‘The Beast’ ultimately lost that bout by decision, but prior to that setback was on a twelve-fight winning streak.

Meanwhile, Canadian standout Jasmine Jasudavicius (14-4 MMA) currently boasts a five-fight winning streak, her latest being a submission victory over former UFC champion Jessica Andrade this past May. The 36-year-old has earned three of her past five wins by way of submission.

Round one of this pivotal women’s flyweight bout begins and Manon Fiorot looks to establish her jab after taking the center of the Octagon. Jasmine Jasudavicius looks to close the distance. She partially connects with a right over the top. Both ladies miss with punches early. Fiorot with a big left hand and Jasudavicius is absolutely rocked on her feet. ‘The Beast’ charges in. She gets the Canadian to the ground and begins unloading ground and pound. This one is all over! WOW!

Official UFC Vancouver Results: Manon Fiorot def. Jasmine Jasudavicius via TKO at 1:14 of Round 1

