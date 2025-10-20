Jake Peacock on farm life outside Calgary: “I wouldn’t change it”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - October 20, 2025
Jake Peacock

London bred Jake Peacock as a city boy through and through. The British-Canadian striker never imagined trading urban energy for rural rhythms until meeting his wife transformed everything, pulling him toward open fields and animal chores an hour south of Calgary.

Peacock faces Suakim Sor Jor Tongprajin in bantamweight Muay Thai at ONE 173 on Sunday, November 16, at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The 32-year-old Road to ONE: Canada winner brings his cowboy persona to life both inside the ring and on the acreage where chickens, goats, and daily farm duties keep him grounded between fights.

The striker’s transformation began when country-girl values met city-boy ambitions. His wife’s rural upbringing sparked conversations about raising future children away from concrete and traffic. Dreams evolved into action as they purchased small acreage outside Calgary before settling into their permanent home last October.

Peacock’s famous cowboy hat debut at ONE Friday Fights 58 in April 2024 wasn’t random theater. The Alberta resident crafted his walkout persona around genuine surroundings where real ranchers and rodeo culture dominate. His finger-gun gesture and wide-brimmed entrance represent marketing genius rooted in authentic lifestyle rather than manufactured gimmicks.

“The whole idea behind the cowboy hat was a marketing move for me when I made my ONE debut. I’m from Alberta, which is ‘Cowboy Central,’ the Wild West. I was fighting out in the Far East, so I was bringing a Wild West shootout to the East. That was a cool little thing I was riding off of,” he said.

“I do live that life a little bit, and I’m around a lot of cowboys. Real cowboys. But you don’t see many London, English-born cowboys, so here’s one right now.”

Jake Peacock maintains fighting edge through farm responsibilities

Farm life provides Jake Peacock balance that sharpens competitive focus. Ten chickens, four dogs, three cats, three goats, and one sheep demand daily attention that keeps ego in check. Fresh eggs need collecting, gardens require tending, and hunting wilderness for meat fills freezers while building patience between training camps.

The acreage forces discipline that mirrors martial arts dedication. Every chore brings small victories requiring consistency identical to technical improvement. Peacock acknowledges the romantic fantasy many hold about rural living rarely matches demanding reality.

His forever home represents more than property ownership. The setting offers contrast against fight week intensity, grounding him through animal care and land maintenance. Success in ONE Championship hasn’t pulled him toward city convenience despite traveling globally for competition.

“It takes a lot of commitment, a lot of hard work, and a lot of time. A lot of people who say, ‘Oh, I love that life, I’d love to live out there,’ they don’t realize that it takes a lot [of effort]. It’s not all sunshine and rainbows. But it’s a great life. I wouldn’t change it,” he said.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

