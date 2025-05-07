Jack Della Maddalena believes Belal Muhammad may retire after he finishes him at UFC 315

Jack Della Maddalena thinks UFC 315 could be the final time that Belal Muhammad fights in the UFC.

Della Maddalena is set to challenge Muhammad for the welterweight title on Saturday in Montreal. It’s an intriguing matchup, and Della Maddalena has shown confidence that he won’t just win but will finish Muhammad. Not only does Della Maddalena believe he will finish Muhammad, but he thinks the champ may opt to retire after the loss, knowing he won’t get the belt back.

“I’m going to try and finish him dominantly, that would be the way I’d like it to go down, a dominant finish. Then, it’s up to him at that point on what’s next for him,” Della Maddalena said at media day when asked to clarify his ‘retirement buddy’ comment.

It is interesting that Della Maddalena believes Muhammad would retire, as he doubts the champ would get an immediate rematch. But, the focus for Della Maddalena is on Saturday night and getting his hand raised as he says he doesn’t worry about what Muhammad will do after.