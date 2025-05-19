Magomed Ankalaev predicted to defend UFC title against surprising name

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 19, 2025

Could Magomed Ankalaev’s first UFC title challenger be a surprising choice?

Magomed Ankalaev UFC 313

Ankalaev captured the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship from Alex Pereira at UFC 313 back in March. Anakalev forced “Poatan” to move back throughout the fight thanks to his forward pressure. Ankalaev’s efforts earned him the unanimous decision victory and UFC gold.

While many assumed that Pereira would be getting an immediate rematch, Ankalaev claimed his last opponent doesn’t want the fight. He has also seemingly ruled out Jiri Prochazka as his first contender.

So, who is left if Ankalaev’s words hold true?

RELATED: MAGOMEDOV ANKALAEV SUSPECTS ALEX PEREIRA IS ‘DONE’ FIGHTING AS UFC FANS AWAIT REMATCH

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Carlos Ulberg?

During an episode of the “Weighing In” podcast, former UFC and Strikeforce standout Josh Thomson said that he can see rising star Carlos Ulberg stepping up to challenge Magomed Ankalaev (via MMAMania.com).

“What you have is Jamahal Hill coming off a loss, Jan Blachowicz coming off a loss, Aleksandar Rakic coming off a loss, Khalil Rountree Jr. coming off a loss,” Thomson said. “Dominick Reyes is number eight, he’s got a win. You’ve got Carlos Ulberg, that’s it, at number three. You have Jiri but Jiri can’t fight. I mean, throw, I would say Ulberg, put him in there, see if Ankalaev will stand with him as well. Let’s see, like, there’s nothing else you can do. I mean, we’re looking for that guy to bring an exciting fight to Ankalaev because right now, good luck trying to sell that.”

Ulberg has just one loss on his pro MMA record. He’s currently riding an eight-fight winning streak. He recently scored the biggest win of his pro MMA career, snagging a unanimous decision over former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Jan Blachowicz. Time will tell what the UFC matchmakers ultimately do for the next 205-pound title clash.

BJPenn.com will keep you posted with the latest details on the UFC light heavyweight title picture.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Carlos Ulberg Magomed Ankalaev UFC

Related

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall

Former Jon Jones opponent thinks 'Bones' is trolling Tom Aspinall by stalling

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 19, 2025
Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Popular UFC analyst thinks Islam Makhachev ducked Ilia Topuria

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 19, 2025

One well-known MMA personality believes that Islam Makhachev purposely avoided Ilia Topuria.

Israel Adesanya, Kelvin Gastelum
Kelvin Gastelum

Kelvin Gastelum reflects on iconic Israel Adesanya fight ahead of UFC Hall of Fame induction

Harry Kettle - May 19, 2025

Kelvin Gastelum has reflected on his iconic fight against Israel Adesanya ahead of his upcoming UFC Hall of Fame induction.

Jon Jones
Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones provides big update on UFC future and possible Tom Aspinall fight

Harry Kettle - May 19, 2025

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has provided an update on his immediate future and a possible return fight.

Charles Oliveira, Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Former UFC champion explains big worry for Charles Oliveira in Ilia Topuria fight

Harry Kettle - May 19, 2025

Former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling has given his thoughts on the upcoming fight between Charles Oliveira and Ilia Topuria.

Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje's manager believes he should be #1 contender at lightweight

Harry Kettle - May 19, 2025
Daniel Cormier
Modestas Bukauskas

Daniel Cormier's recent criticism of judging 'made no sense,' says UFC veteran

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 18, 2025

A UFC fighter who won his recent bout believes Daniel Cormier and other members of the UFC 315 broadcast team were vehemently against him.

Patchy Mix
UFC

Patchy Mix reveals biggest reason for signing with UFC, and it isn't money

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 18, 2025

Patchy Mix is the newest member of the UFC roster, but he didn’t ink the deal solely for big paydays.

Paddy Pimblett Ilia Topuria
Paddy Pimblett

UFC 317 lightweight title win for Ilia Topuria could benefit Paddy Pimblett

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 18, 2025

Paddy Pimblett has been feuding with Ilia Topuria for years, but he admits that if “El Matador” wins the UFC lightweight gold, it would benefit his career.

Ilia Topuria Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Ilia Topuria plans to make Islam Makhachev wait for lightweight title fight if welterweight move doesn't work out

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 18, 2025

Ilia Topuria has no plans on giving Islam Makhachev a bout right away if things don’t pan out for the soon-to-be former UFC lightweight champion at 170 pounds.