Magomed Ankalaev predicted to defend UFC title against surprising name

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Carlos Ulberg?

During an episode of the “Weighing In” podcast, former UFC and Strikeforce standout Josh Thomson said that he can see rising star Carlos Ulberg stepping up to challenge Magomed Ankalaev (via MMAMania.com).

“What you have is Jamahal Hill coming off a loss, Jan Blachowicz coming off a loss, Aleksandar Rakic coming off a loss, Khalil Rountree Jr. coming off a loss,” Thomson said. “Dominick Reyes is number eight, he’s got a win. You’ve got Carlos Ulberg, that’s it, at number three. You have Jiri but Jiri can’t fight. I mean, throw, I would say Ulberg, put him in there, see if Ankalaev will stand with him as well. Let’s see, like, there’s nothing else you can do. I mean, we’re looking for that guy to bring an exciting fight to Ankalaev because right now, good luck trying to sell that.”

Ulberg has just one loss on his pro MMA record. He’s currently riding an eight-fight winning streak. He recently scored the biggest win of his pro MMA career, snagging a unanimous decision over former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Jan Blachowicz. Time will tell what the UFC matchmakers ultimately do for the next 205-pound title clash.

BJPenn.com will keep you posted with the latest details on the UFC light heavyweight title picture.