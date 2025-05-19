Ian Machado Garry claims Jack Della Maddalena looked “sloppy” at UFC 315: “Both of them looked slow”
Ian Machado Garry has taken aim at Jack Della Maddalena over his performance at UFC 315.
Della Maddalena beat Belal Muhammad by decision to win the welterweight title. The Aussie was able to keep the fight standings and landed the more damaging shots. Although Della Maddalena pulled off the upset, Machado Garry felt like the Aussie wasn’t all that impressive in the win.
“I watched it live, which means I’m watching it through my eyes, and I know fast I am, I know real time. I thought both of them looked slow from watching it with my own eyes,” Ian Machado Garry said to Ariel Helwani. “Then I watched it back on TV, and it was a completely different look. Jack looked a hell of a lot cleaner and a lot faster when you are watching him vs. Belal. But, I was watching it as if I’m in there, that’s my mentality. I think there were a lot of things Jack did that I thought were quite sloppy, but technically he was the better striker, so he was going to win that regardless. Belal has never been known for his striker.”
Ian Machado Garry believes that had he been in there with Jack Della Maddalena, it would have been noticeable that he was the faster striker. But Jack Della Maddalena was still good enough to win the belt, and Garry hopes he can get that fight in the future.
Ian Machado Garry thinks Jack Della Maddalena did one thing well at UFC 315
Although Ian Machado Garry was critical of Jack Della Maddalena and his speed, he does credit him for something he did at UFC 315.
Garry thinks Della Maddalena’s takedown defense was stellar and praised the champ for the technique he used.
“The high crotch single defense, on the money. Because every time Belal grabbed him and tried to lift, Jack just dropped to his knees, and I thought beautiful,” Garry said. “Give him the back, stand back up, break the grip, get away, and get back to doing what you were doing. Simple and easy.”
Jack Della Maddalena is expected to defend his title for the first time against Islam Makhachev. With that, Ian Machado Garry will likely need another win to get a crack at the belt.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
