Ian Machado Garry claims Jack Della Maddalena looked “sloppy” at UFC 315: “Both of them looked slow”

Ian Machado Garry has taken aim at Jack Della Maddalena over his performance at UFC 315.

Della Maddalena beat Belal Muhammad by decision to win the welterweight title. The Aussie was able to keep the fight standings and landed the more damaging shots. Although Della Maddalena pulled off the upset, Machado Garry felt like the Aussie wasn’t all that impressive in the win.

“I watched it live, which means I’m watching it through my eyes, and I know fast I am, I know real time. I thought both of them looked slow from watching it with my own eyes,” Ian Machado Garry said to Ariel Helwani. “Then I watched it back on TV, and it was a completely different look. Jack looked a hell of a lot cleaner and a lot faster when you are watching him vs. Belal. But, I was watching it as if I’m in there, that’s my mentality. I think there were a lot of things Jack did that I thought were quite sloppy, but technically he was the better striker, so he was going to win that regardless. Belal has never been known for his striker.”

Ian Machado Garry believes that had he been in there with Jack Della Maddalena, it would have been noticeable that he was the faster striker. But Jack Della Maddalena was still good enough to win the belt, and Garry hopes he can get that fight in the future.