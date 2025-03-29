Lyndon Knowles believes he’s the man to dethrone Roman Kryklia at ONE Fight Night 30

With over two decades of combat sports experience, promotional newcomer Lyndon Knowles believes he has the goods to end two-sport ONE World Champion Roman Kryklia‘s reign at ONE Fight Night 30.

The pink-hatted puncher challenges the Ukrainian ruler for the ONE Heavyweight Muay Thai World Championship this Friday, April 4, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Knowles is eager to get his hands on Kryklia, but he would be remiss to overlook the king’s prowess.

That said, in his mind, he’s been here a thousand times before. He’s played the long game to get to ONE Championship. And he’s confident he’ll reap the rewards of his patience at ONE Fight Night 30.

“I’m turning up in new territory, and what better way to make yourself known than to go after the biggest guy in the yard? All the lights will be on me. All the eyes, too. It’s the main event. I’m here to take his crown,” he said.

“It would be the icing on the cake [to win the belt]. I’d love to defend it many times like I did the WBC Muay Thai World Title. I’ve been at this now for 20 years. So to win the biggest prize in our industry at this point, it doesn’t get any sweeter.”

Lyndon Knowles plans to make ONE Fight Night 30 as “uncomfortable as possible” for Roman Kryklia

Two-sport ONE World Champion Roman Kryklia has unleashed a reign of terror across his six-year tenure in ONE. But British striking star Lyndon Knowles refuses to bow down to the 33-year-old.

Standing 6 feet tall, Knowles isn’t often the shorter man. But Kryklia is undoubtedly an anomaly at 6-foot-6. However, Knowles plans on taking the fight to the Ukrainian, never taking a backstep.

“There’ll be a reach differential between us. I’m 6-foot, I believe he’s 6-foot-7, so I’ll have some ground to cover. I’m used to that, though. In the land of giants, most guys my weight are taller than me,” he said.

“That still, when you’re shorter, they’re going to have to come down to your level anyway, so he’ll have to come down to me at some point. When he does that, I’m going to make it as uncomfortable as possible for him.”