Former UFC champion breaks down upcoming Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev fight

Former UFC champion Luke Rockhold has given his thoughts on the upcoming Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev title fight.

Next month, Dricus du Plessis will defend his UFC middleweight championship against Khamzat Chimaev. It’s been a showdown that’s been a long time coming and now, we’re finally getting closer to settling this rivalry. While DDP has been a fantastic champion up to this point, Chimaev has seemingly been destined for the top ever since he first entered the promotion.

Of course, in order to get through someone like du Plessis, he needs to put forward the best performance of his career. While some may feel as if Khamzat has faced tougher guys, Dricus has the ability to overcome the odds when very few expect him to do so.

In a recent interview, the aforementioned Luke Rockhold, who also held the middleweight belt, weighed in on how he things this one is going to play out.