Former UFC champion breaks down upcoming Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev fight

By Harry Kettle - July 19, 2025

Former UFC champion Luke Rockhold has given his thoughts on the upcoming Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev title fight.

Dricus Du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev

Next month, Dricus du Plessis will defend his UFC middleweight championship against Khamzat Chimaev. It’s been a showdown that’s been a long time coming and now, we’re finally getting closer to settling this rivalry. While DDP has been a fantastic champion up to this point, Chimaev has seemingly been destined for the top ever since he first entered the promotion.

RELATED: UFC 318 fighter plans to call out Khamzat Chimaev amid bad blood

Of course, in order to get through someone like du Plessis, he needs to put forward the best performance of his career. While some may feel as if Khamzat has faced tougher guys, Dricus has the ability to overcome the odds when very few expect him to do so.

In a recent interview, the aforementioned Luke Rockhold, who also held the middleweight belt, weighed in on how he things this one is going to play out.

Rockhold’s view on du Plessis vs Chimaev

“He’s a f*cking beast,” Rockhold told Submission Radio of Chimaev. “He’s a wrestler, he’s a grappler, he’s going to get relentless pressure. He’s going to start fast and hard. Can Dricus take that the first two rounds? That’s what life’s about for his opponents. Can he withstand the barrage? Because he’s going to bring it.”

“I don’t like those opportunities for him,” Rockhold said of Chimaev. “I’ve trained with DDP a lot. He’s tough. He ain’t going to go away. You’ve got to dominate him from start to finish, or you’ve got to finish him early. I just don’t see how Khamzat’s going to keep that pressure. His intensity, you can only keep that for so long.

“That’s not five-round material. DDP is tough. He’s tough as f*cking hell. People don’t give him a lot of credit. He’s just awkward, he’s got weird timing and rhythm and he’s good. He mixes it up. He’s very confident. He’s got good grappling, decent wrestling and some funky-ass striking, but it f*cking works.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dricus du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev Luke Rockhold UFC

Related

Bryce Mitchell, UFC

Bryce Mitchell admits he's still upset about 2022 loss to Ilia Topuria

Harry Kettle - July 19, 2025
Paulo Costa, UFC 317, UFC 318
Paulo Costa

Michael Bisping believes Paulo Costa is his own worst enemy ahead of UFC 318

Harry Kettle - July 19, 2025

UFC commentator Michael Bisping believes that Paulo Costa is his own worst enemy heading into UFC 318.

Dan Ige
UFC

UFC 318 fighter Dan Ige explains why he studies film without commentary

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 18, 2025

Dan Ige avoids hearing commentary while studying fights as much as he can.

Daniel Rodriguez
UFC

Daniel Rodriguez explains importance of UFC 318 fight against Kevin Holland

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 18, 2025

Daniel Rodriguez feels he can return to the official UFC welterweight rankings if he defeats Kevin Holland.

Dustin Poirier UFC weigh-in
UFC

UFC 318 weigh-in results: Dustin Poirier tips the scales one last time

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 18, 2025

Dustin Poirier has weighed in for the final time in his pro MMA career.

Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier's head coach reveals what it would take for him to break impending MMA retirement

Harry Kettle - July 18, 2025
Max Holloway punched by Ilia Topuria
Max Holloway

Max Holloway’s analysis of Ilia Topuria’s recent three-fight win streak criticized by UFC lightweight

Harry Kettle - July 18, 2025

UFC lightweight Renato Moicano doesn’t agree with Max Holloway’s recent criticism of Ilia Topuria’s iconic three-fight win streak.

Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Jon Jones called out for openweight fight at UFC White House event

Harry Kettle - July 18, 2025

An old rival of Jon Jones, who currently competes at welterweight, has claimed they would be open to fighting him at the White House.

Michael Johnson
UFC

Michael Johnson gets opponent to admit he’s a fan in UFC press conference

Harry Kettle - July 18, 2025

UFC veteran Michael Johnson got Daniel Zellhuber to admit he was a fan of his ahead of their UFC 318 showdown.

Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire
UFC

Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire made drastic change ahead of UFC 318 fight against Dan Ige

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 17, 2025

Patricio “Pitbull” Freire is taking his second UFC fight quite seriously.