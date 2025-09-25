UFC Perth’s Loma Lookboonmee on “the real battle” that awaits her in Australia

Loma Lookboonmee takes on a challenge bigger than any singular opponent that could stand across the cage from her when she steps in there for battle. The Bangtao Muay Thai product will clash with Alexia Thainara as part of UFC’s foray into Perth, Australia on September 27th in an intriguing strawweight fight.

Loma Lookboonmee appeared on Bowks Talking Bouts to touch on several subjects ahead of this fight and when touching upon her viewpoints o this Thainara clash, Lookboonmee said,

“So I’m aware of my opponent. I know what she’s good at. I know her strengths, I know her weaknesses. My coaches and me, we’ve got a good plan. I’m training very hard, and I think what really matters and I think when I get in there, the person that I need to beat is myself.” “You know, that’s what matters to me, and that’s the real battle. If I can do that, then I’ve already won. For me, that’s myself, that’s the focus. I’m not focused on my opponent. I’m focused on myself, I’m focused on winning against myself. That’s my battle that I’m fighting.”

The importance of confidence as well as elbowing at UFC Perth

There are specific opponent to opponent considerations though and when getting into some of the localized machinations of the matchup for this UFC Perth bout later this week, Lookboonmee stated,