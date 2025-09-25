Zebaztian Kadestam returns to spoil Aung La N Sang’s retirement party

By BJPENN.COM Staff - September 24, 2025
Zebaztian Kadestam

Zebaztian Kadestam carries genuine respect for his opponent but refuses to provide a storybook ending. The Swedish veteran plans to mark his middleweight debut with devastating knockout power against a legend.

He faces Aung La N Sang at ONE Fight Night 36 on Friday, October 3, live from Bangkok, Thailand. The 34-year-old former ONE Welterweight MMA World Champion enters this middleweight clash against the Myanmar icon making his final professional appearance.

Kadestam and Aung La N Sang developed a friendship during their championship reigns that transcends competitive rivalry. The Swedish striker feels honored to participate in such a significant moment while understanding the professional obligations that come with opportunity.

Their mutual respect creates unique emotional stakes for this encounter. Kadestam genuinely admires what the two-division ONE World Champion accomplished throughout his legendary career, viewing him as both friend and inspiration.

But personal relationships disappear when the cage door closes. The Legacy Gym product returns from an extended layoff determined to extend his winning streak to four victories with another spectacular finish.

“For this fight, everything has been going to plan. Weight, training, eating, and mental. I would say my condition is almost complete. I cannot wait, and I’m honored to be part of this important fight that will be Aung La N Sang’s retirement fight,” he said.

“We have been friends for quite a while now. But I’m a big fan of him, too. I think he’s a great fighter, and he’s done it all.”

Zebaztian Kadestam expects explosive war against Aung La N Sang

Zebaztian Kadestam anticipates fireworks when two proven knockout artists collide in Bangkok. The former welterweight king believes his enhanced power at middleweight will prove decisive against the Myanmar legend’s dangerous striking.

His move up in weight should amplify already formidable finishing ability. Kadestam stopped numerous opponents during his ONE Championship tenure, building reputation as one of the promotion’s most reliable finishers.

Aung La N Sang brings 15 career knockouts into his farewell performance, ensuring neither fighter can afford defensive lapses. The veteran understands that every exchange carries potential for abrupt endings.

Kadestam refuses to underestimate a champion’s pride in his final appearance. The Swedish striker expects maximum effort from an opponent desperate to conclude his career with victory rather than defeat.

“He’s got good hands, a lot of knockout power for sure. But, I believe I do, too. When two knockout artists face one another, it means it will be a great fight,” he said.

“Of course, I’m always aiming for that knockout, but we will see what happens. But the goal is the knockout.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

