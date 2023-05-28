UFC champion Leon Edwards upset he will never get to “put a beating” on Jorge Masvidal inside of the Octagon: “That’s the one that got away”
UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards admits that he wishes he got a chance to fight Jorge Masvidal.
There was bad blood between “Rocky” and “Gamebred.” Back in March 2019 after a UFC London event, Edwards and Masvidal crossed paths. Masvidal was in the midst of an interview when the two exchanged words. Masvidal approached Edwards and punched him in the face.
The UFC never ended up booking the matchup despite the animosity between the two welterweights. Edwards is the reigning UFC Welterweight Champion. Masvidal retired from pro MMA competition on a four-fight skid. “Gamebred” has admitted to ESPN that he can’t say he’ll never make a comeback.
RELATED: JORGE MASVIDAL KEEPS THE DOOR OPEN FOR POTENTIAL UFC RETURN: “I LOVE THIS SPORT SO F—ING MUCH”
Leon Edwards On Not Fighting Jorge Masvidal
Speaking to Damon Martin of MMAFighting.com, Leon Edwards said it’s one fight that should’ve happened inside the Octagon.
“That’s the one that got away,” Edwards admitted.
Edwards went on to say that he wanted to get a chance to hurt Masvidal.
“I wanted to put a beating on him,” Edwards said. “Looking like that or whatever he looked like, even after Askren, I just wanted to put a whooping on him and that was it.
As far as Masvidal’s retirement is concerned, Edwards said that age began to play a factor in “Gamebred’s” performances.
“I think [at UFC 287], he showed his age. He’s what, 37 or 38? He looked slow in there. He got fatigued within a round or so. I don’t think either of them looked great, him or Gilbert. Gilbert was just the better man that night, but I think it’s probably good for him to retire.”
Edwards is expected to put his 170-pound gold on the line against Colby Covington later this year. “Rocky” has said he’s interested in returning for the October card in Abu Dhabi.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Jorge Masvidal Leon Edwards