Kamaru Usman explains why Islam Makhachev win at UFC 322 will be ‘bittersweet’ ahead of potential title shot

By Curtis Calhoun - November 12, 2025
Kamaru Usman speaks at the UFC 294 press conference, opposite Islam Makhachev after his victory at UFC 311

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman made a surprising admission ahead of the UFC 322 welterweight title main event.

Islam Makhachev is days away from potentially becoming the UFC’s latest two-division champion as he prepares to face Jack Della Maddalena in the UFC 322 main event. Maddalena will make his first welterweight title defense against Makhachev in one of the biggest fights of the year.

If Makhachev is victorious this weekend, he’ll match Anderson Silva’s legendary record for the longest win streak (16 victories) in the promotion’s history. It’s a record that’s stayed intact since 2012, when Silva lost to Chris Weidman in one of the biggest upsets in UFC lore.

Former UFC welterweight titleholder Kamaru Usman is right behind Silva with 15 consecutive victories during the height of his promotional tenure. His streak ended at UFC 278 when he was knocked out by a Leon Edwards head kick.

While Usman is rooting for a Makhachev win this weekend at UFC 322, the former champion doesn’t want to be knocked down a spot in the all-time longest winning streak rankings.

Kamaru Usman admits Islam Makhachev’s pursuit of history is ‘bittersweet’ ahead of UFC 322

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Usman reacted to Makhachev’s potential history-making moment at UFC 322.

“It’s difficult, especially when you guys start talking about this and putting it in our heads and asking us about it,” Usman said.

“I feel like that’s all I was asked going into that fight, ‘How difficult is this? You’re going to tie this record.’ It’s like, ‘OK, I wasn’t thinking about it before, but now I’m thinking about it.’ It’s difficult, and it’s impressive. To go in there and win, and it’s not easy to win a fight, especially in the UFC. To go in there and win 15 in a row is already impressive, but 16 and tie the record? That’s extremely impressive.

“Obviously, I’m kind of in a bittersweet position here because if he wins he ties it, and he’s one up above me,” Usman continued. “But if he doesn’t win the fight, then that potential matchup of himself and myself, it seems to kind of shy away. It’s a tough one. It’s a great position to be in for Islam.”

