Leon Edwards entering ‘nightmare situation’ with short notice fight against Sean Brady, says UFC legend

Leon Edwards’ Potential ‘Nightmare’ Scenario

Michael Bisping posted a reaction video on his YouTube channel where he discussed Leon Edwards’ short notice fight against Sean Brady. “The Count” explained why he feels the circumstances aren’t ideal for the former UFC welterweight champion.

“This is kind of a nightmare situation for Leon Edwards,” Bisping said. “I’m not saying Leon can’t beat him, but stylistically and on short notice, this is a very, very different fight and potentially a harder fight than Jack Della Maddalena. Styles make fights.

“Leon is a sniper on the feet. Of course, he’s got great takedown defense. He was able to take down Kamaru Usman, fully mounted him and all the rest of it. We know he’s well-rounded, but when you’re training for Jack Della Maddalena and you’re focusing on boxing, pretty much a standup affair when you’re not really working on the takedown defense and defending chokes and all the variety of madness in the jiu-jitsu world that Sean Brady does offer, it’s a big mix-up.”

As Bisping alluded to, Brady favors the grappling aspect of MMA competition. While Edwards has proven to have some grappling skills of his own, he was outmatched in that area against Belal Muhammad. Brady had been calling out Edwards ever since that fight, and one has to assume that the Philadelphia native sees holes in “Rocky’s” game that he can exploit.

Time will tell if this will indeed be the nightmare situation for Edwards that Bisping believes it could be.