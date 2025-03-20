Carlos Ulberg explains why he should get a title shot with a win over Jan Blachowicz at UFC London

Carlos Ulberg believes he should be fighting for the belt with a win at UFC London.

Ulberg is set to take on Jan Blachowicz in the co-main event of UFC London on Saturday. It’s a pivotal fight for the light heavyweight division and Ulberg believes he should get a title shot with a win.

“Well, when you look at it, you got someone who’s on a seven-fight win streak, the most in the light heavyweight division so far. I think I would be merited for a title shot after this,” Ulberg said at UFC London media day.

Ulberg is currently ranked sixth at light heavyweight and is fighting a former champ and the third-ranked contender in Blachowicz. With that, Ulberg believes he would deserve a crack at the belt, as it would be his eighth-straight win.