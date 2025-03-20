Carlos Ulberg explains why he should get a title shot with a win over Jan Blachowicz at UFC London
Carlos Ulberg believes he should be fighting for the belt with a win at UFC London.
Ulberg is set to take on Jan Blachowicz in the co-main event of UFC London on Saturday. It’s a pivotal fight for the light heavyweight division and Ulberg believes he should get a title shot with a win.
“Well, when you look at it, you got someone who’s on a seven-fight win streak, the most in the light heavyweight division so far. I think I would be merited for a title shot after this,” Ulberg said at UFC London media day.
Ulberg is currently ranked sixth at light heavyweight and is fighting a former champ and the third-ranked contender in Blachowicz. With that, Ulberg believes he would deserve a crack at the belt, as it would be his eighth-straight win.
Carlos Ulberg thinks Magomed Ankalaev is too much for Alex Pereira
Although Carlos Ulberg thinks he should get a title shot with a win, he knows Alex Pereira is likely to get his rematch against Magomed Ankalaev.
It’s a fight Ulberg is excited to watch, as he knows Pereira will make the necessary adjustments, but does think Ankalaev would likely win again.
“I know that Alex will work on the holes that he needs to,” Ulberg said. “He’ll probably be in the gym now as we speak doing that. He’s a player and I could see him making the differences he needs to, or the adjustments. But, I just feel Ankalaev is a strong player right now, too. Anything can happen at this point.”
Ulberg says he envisions fighting Ankalaev for the light heavyweight title and is eager about that bout. He is confident he would be able to KO Ankalaev to become the champ.
Carlos Ulberg is 11-1 as a pro and coming off a decision win over Volkan Oezdemir. He’s 7-1 in the UFC and is on a seven-fight winning streak. He has notable wins over Oezdemir, Alonzo Menifield, Da-un Jung, and Ihor Potieria.
