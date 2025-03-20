Carlos Ulberg explains why he should get a title shot with a win over Jan Blachowicz at UFC London

By Cole Shelton - March 20, 2025

Carlos Ulberg believes he should be fighting for the belt with a win at UFC London.

Carlos Ulberg

Ulberg is set to take on Jan Blachowicz in the co-main event of UFC London on Saturday. It’s a pivotal fight for the light heavyweight division and Ulberg believes he should get a title shot with a win.

“Well, when you look at it, you got someone who’s on a seven-fight win streak, the most in the light heavyweight division so far. I think I would be merited for a title shot after this,” Ulberg said at UFC London media day.

Ulberg is currently ranked sixth at light heavyweight and is fighting a former champ and the third-ranked contender in Blachowicz. With that, Ulberg believes he would deserve a crack at the belt, as it would be his eighth-straight win.

Carlos Ulberg thinks Magomed Ankalaev is too much for Alex Pereira

Although Carlos Ulberg thinks he should get a title shot with a win, he knows Alex Pereira is likely to get his rematch against Magomed Ankalaev.

It’s a fight Ulberg is excited to watch, as he knows Pereira will make the necessary adjustments, but does think Ankalaev would likely win again.

“I know that Alex will work on the holes that he needs to,” Ulberg said. “He’ll probably be in the gym now as we speak doing that. He’s a player and I could see him making the differences he needs to, or the adjustments. But, I just feel Ankalaev is a strong player right now, too. Anything can happen at this point.”

Ulberg says he envisions fighting Ankalaev for the light heavyweight title and is eager about that bout. He is confident he would be able to KO Ankalaev to become the champ.

Carlos Ulberg is 11-1 as a pro and coming off a decision win over Volkan Oezdemir. He’s 7-1 in the UFC and is on a seven-fight winning streak. He has notable wins over Oezdemir, Alonzo Menifield, Da-un Jung, and Ihor Potieria.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Carlos Ulberg UFC

Related

Kyoji Horiguchi

REPORT | RIZIN flyweight champion Kyoji Horiguchi nearing deal to return to the UFC

Josh Evanoff - March 20, 2025
Alex Pereira
Jamahal Hill

Former UFC champion reveals key changes Alex Pereira needs to make in Magomed Ankalaev rematch

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 20, 2025

Alex Pereira is no longer the ruler of the light heavyweight division, but one former UFC champion believes “Poatan” can bounce back.

Sean Brady, Leon Edwards
Sean Brady

Sean Brady warns Leon Edwards not to overlook UFC London fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 20, 2025

Sean Brady believes Leon Edwards is making a mistake before their fight this weekend.

Demetrious Johnson
Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson understands Alexandre Pantoja callout, calls UFC champion best flyweight today

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 20, 2025

Demetrious Johnson has high praise for Alexandre Pantoja.

Colby Covington UFC weigh-in
Paul Felder

UFC commentator believes Colby Covington is struggling to maintain MAGA persona

Harry Kettle - March 20, 2025

UFC commentator Paul Felder believes Colby Covington is struggling to maintain his ‘heel’ persona these days.

Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards' coach blames Belal Muhammad defeat on 5am fight time

Harry Kettle - March 20, 2025
Magomed Ankalaev
UFC

UFC champion Magomed Ankalaev claims he has already accepted date for next fight

Harry Kettle - March 20, 2025

UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev has claimed that he’s already accepted a date for his next fight.

Belal Muhammad
Leon Edwards

Video: Belal Muhammad leaves hilarious happy birthday message for Leon Edwards fan

Harry Kettle - March 20, 2025

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has left an amusing happy birthday message for a Leon Edwards fan.

Leon Edwards, Sean Brady
Leon Edwards

Pro fighters make their picks for Leon Edwards vs Sean Brady

Cole Shelton - March 19, 2025

In the main event of UFC London, former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards will take on Sean Brady. Heading into the fight, Edwards is a +130 underdog while the American is a -166 favorite on FanDuel.

Belal Muhammad, Leon Edwards
Leon Edwards

Belal Muhammad shares prediction for Leon Edwards vs Sean Brady at UFC London

Cole Shelton - March 19, 2025

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has shared his prediction for Leon Edwards vs Sean Brady at UFC London.