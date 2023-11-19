Sergio Pettis reacts following title loss to Patchy Mix at Bellator 301: “It’s your time now”

By Chris Taylor - November 18, 2023

Sergio Pettis has reacted after losing his bantamweight world title to Patchy Mix at last night’s Bellator 301 event.

Pettis (23-6 MMA) was looking to defend his Bellator bantamweight championship for a third time when he squared off with Mix (19-1 MMA) Friday night in Chicago, Illinois.

‘The Phenom’ had entered the bout sporting a six-fight winning streak, which included title defenses against Kyoji Horiguchi and Patricio Pitbull.

Meanwhile, Patchy Mix had most previously competed in April of this year, where he captured the promotion‘s interim bantamweight title with a knockout victory over Raufeon Stots.

Last night’s highly anticipated title unification bout proved to be a one-sided affair, as ‘War Ready’ was able to dominate Sergio Pettis on route to a second-round submission victory.

Official Bellator 301 Result: Patchy Mix def. Sergio Pettis via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:51 of Round 2

Shortly following the conclusion of the bout, Pettis took to Instagram Stories where he shared the following classy message to Mix.

“Congrats @PatchyMix, it’s your time now! #AndNew”

Mix’s victory marked his sixth in a row and third straight finish.

Whether or not fans will ever get to see Patchy defend his belt is another question all together.

Bellator 301 was rumored to potentially be the promotion’s last major fight card with a reported sale to PFL looming in the wings.

Were you watching last night’s Bellator 301 event? What did you think of Patchy Mix’s submission win over Sergio Pettis?

