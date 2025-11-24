Kyoji Horiguchi reveals new confidence after successful UFC return

By Harry Kettle - November 24, 2025
UFC star Kyoji Horiguchi has explained his current confidence levels after his successful return to the promotion.

After many years away from the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Kyoji Horiguchi made a triumphant return at UFC Qatar last weekend. A lot of fans and pundits weren’t quite sure how he would perform at this stage in his career, but at the age of 35, he was able to make it crystal clear that he is here to stay with an emphatic finish over Tagir Ulanbekov.

Moving forward, Horiguchi has made it crystal clear that he has come back for one reason above all others – the world title. He fought for it once before in a defeat to Demetrious Johnson but now, all these years later, he wants to prove that he is the best flyweight on the planet.

In a spirited interview after his fight at UFC Qatar, Horiguchi suggested that he’s feeling pretty confident about what the future holds.

 

Horiguchi discusses his confidence levels

“I’m really happy, you know? I can’t explain that kind of happy, but I’m really happy [laughs].”

“I’m also being in the gym, so I’m not big different in the camp or outside of camp. So, normal.”

“I have a lot of confidence. I don’t fear, nerves, I don’t have, I’m just focused on the belt. That’s all.”

“I’m always practicing everywhere. If I have ac chance, yeah, I can grapple. If UFC offered me some fight, I can do it. I’m a fighter.”

