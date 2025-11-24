Conor McGregor releases passionate statement after return to social media

UFC star Conor McGregor has released a passionate statement in the wake of his return to social media this week.

For over a month, Conor McGregor went off social media, with many speculating that he was starting to get things ready for his mixed martial arts comeback. While there’s been no official announcement one way or the other, it certainly feels like the Irishman is trending in the direction of returning to the UFC, most likely at next summer’s White House card.

RELATED: Conor McGregor’s custom fight shorts revealed and quickly taken down from UFC store

Of course, there’s still a lot of controversy surrounding McGregor, but he’s also still one of the biggest names in all of combat sports. If his comeback does come at the White House, you can bet that plenty will be tuning in to see how it all unfolds.

In a recent tweet marking his return to X, McGregor had some interesting revelations about what he’s been up to.

Hey guys, I am back. ❤️ I was blessed to meet the most forward thinking doctors from Stanford University and undergo a series of treatments to address trauma. I travelled to Tijuana Mexico and underwent Ibogaine treatment at AMBIO. Watch the @netflix documentary just… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 23, 2025

McGregor goes through new life experience

“I was shown what would have been my death. How soon it was to be, and how it would have impacted my children. I was looking down on myself as it happened, and then I was looking out from the coffin.

“God then came to me in the Holy Trinity. I was 36 hours under before I finally rested. When I awoke, I was me again. Jesus descended from the white marble steps of heaven and anointed me with a crown. I was shown the light. Healed!

It is very, very tough, but absolutely saved my life, and in turn saved my family. Baby, we did it!”