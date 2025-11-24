Conor McGregor releases passionate statement after return to social media

By Harry Kettle - November 24, 2025
Conor McGregor UFC drug test

UFC star Conor McGregor has released a passionate statement in the wake of his return to social media this week.

For over a month, Conor McGregor went off social media, with many speculating that he was starting to get things ready for his mixed martial arts comeback. While there’s been no official announcement one way or the other, it certainly feels like the Irishman is trending in the direction of returning to the UFC, most likely at next summer’s White House card.

RELATED: Conor McGregor’s custom fight shorts revealed and quickly taken down from UFC store

Of course, there’s still a lot of controversy surrounding McGregor, but he’s also still one of the biggest names in all of combat sports. If his comeback does come at the White House, you can bet that plenty will be tuning in to see how it all unfolds.

In a recent tweet marking his return to X, McGregor had some interesting revelations about what he’s been up to.

 

McGregor goes through new life experience

“I was shown what would have been my death. How soon it was to be, and how it would have impacted my children. I was looking down on myself as it happened, and then I was looking out from the coffin.

“God then came to me in the Holy Trinity. I was 36 hours under before I finally rested. When I awoke, I was me again. Jesus descended from the white marble steps of heaven and anointed me with a crown. I was shown the light. Healed!

It is very, very tough, but absolutely saved my life, and in turn saved my family. Baby, we did it!”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor UFC

Related

Arman Tsarukyan, Dan Hoooker

What's next for Arman Tsarukyan and Dan Hooker after UFC Qatar?

Cole Shelton - November 24, 2025
Waldo Cortes-Acosta is interviewed after a TKO win at UFC Vegas 110
Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Waldo Cortes-Acosta has big goals following short notice UFC Qatar win

Harry Kettle - November 24, 2025

UFC heavyweight Waldo Cortes-Acosta has some big goals following his win over Shamil Gaziev last weekend.

Nate Diaz, Islam Makhachev
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz explains why Islam Makhachev isn't pound for pound #1 fighter

Harry Kettle - November 24, 2025

UFC veteran Nate Diaz has explained why he doesn’t consider Islam Makhachev to be the #1 P4P fighter in the sport right now.

Kyoji Horiguchi, UFC Qatar, Results, UFC
UFC

Kyoji Horiguchi reveals new confidence after successful UFC return

Harry Kettle - November 24, 2025

UFC star Kyoji Horiguchi has explained his current confidence levels after his successful return to the promotion.

Ian Machado Garry defeats Belal Muhammad at UFC Qatar
UFC

Belal Muhammad issues statement following UFC Qatar loss to Ian Machado Garry

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 23, 2025

Belal Muhammad wasted little time issuing a statement after falling short against Ian Machado Garry in the UFC Qatar co-main event.

Arman Tsarukyan and Ilia Topuria

Arman Tsarukyan vows an easy win over Ilia Topuria in potential UFC title fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 23, 2025
Ian Machado Garry UFC Qatar win
Khamzat Chimaev

Former UFC star calls Ian Machado Garry 'fakest human on earth' amid Khamzat Chimaev spat

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 23, 2025

A well-known MMA personality is lashing out at Ian Machado Garry following an incident with Khamzat Chimaev at UFC Qatar.

Ian Machado Garry and Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Ian Machado Garry calls for title shot against Islam Makhachev following UFC Qatar

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 23, 2025

Ian Machado Garry has his sights set on Islam Makhachev following UFC Qatar.

Dan Hooker UFC Qatar
UFC

Dan Hooker speaks out after UFC Qatar loss to Arman Tsarukyan

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 23, 2025

Dan Hooker has addressed his submission loss to Arman Tsarukyan at UFC Qatar this past Saturday.

Ilia Topuria and Arman Tsarukyan
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria puts fake 'gangster' Arman Tsarukyan on blast following UFC Qatar

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 23, 2025

Ilia Topuria has taken issue with Arman Tsarukyan’s constant ducking accusations.