Shadow Singha Mawynn gets second chance to finish business with Mohamed Younes Rabah

By BJPENN.COM Staff - November 24, 2025
Shadow Singha Mawynn and Mohamed Younes Rabah

An accidental eye poke stole their first fight. Now Shadow Singha Mawynn and Mohamed Younes Rabah get to settle this properly.

The #3-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender faces Rabah in a rematch at ONE Fight Night 38 on Friday, December 5, in Bangkok, Thailand. Their July clash at ONE Fight Night 33 delivered explosive action before an unfortunate eye poke halted everything in round two, leaving both fighters hungry to prove who stands above the other.

Shadow set the tone early with stinging thigh kicks that troubled the 28-year-old Algerian. He mixed attacks to the inside and outside, connecting cleanly and forcing Rabah to adjust his approach. The Thai striker marched forward relentlessly, controlling the flow behind kicks and punch-elbow combinations that rewarded him big time.

Rabah responded with speedy combinations upstairs and reminded Shadow that he packed equal dynamite downstairs. The Team Mehdi Zatout representative dug into the Thai’s shins with kicks that made him second-guess his advances. But Shadow never stopped pressing, backing Rabah at every chance.

As Rabah attempted a left hook near the end of round one, Shadow side-stepped and landed a stiff right hand that sat his opponent down for a knockdown. The bell rang seconds later with the 25-year-old Thai striker firmly in control.

Round two started with both athletes meeting in the middle ready to throw down. Shadow stalked with his signature kicks and elbows while Rabah entered the pocket with fists flying. Less than a minute into the stanza, Shadow accidentally poked Rabah’s eye. Ringside doctors examined the Algerian thoroughly, but he couldn’t continue. The referee declared a no-contest.

Shadow Singha Mawynn enters rematch with momentum shift

The controversial ending sat with Shadow Singha Mawynn. But he didn’t waste time dwelling on what could have been.

The Singha Mawynn representative returned at ONE Fight Night 35 in September against #2-ranked Bampara Kouyate. Shadow delivered a spinning backfist that earned him a $50,000 performance bonus and validated his standing among the division’s elite. The spectacular finish proved his first-round knockdown of Rabah was no fluke.

Just weeks later, he accepted a short-notice kickboxing bout against Chinese standout Liu Mengyang at ONE Friday Fights 126. The former Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai World Champion suffered a unanimous decision loss in the different rule set, but the willingness to take the challenge showed his confidence remained intact.

Rabah has been waiting patiently for his chance to hop back into action. The dangerous Algerian striker carries an impressive promotional record. His striking arsenal troubles anyone in the featherweight division, and he knows a decisive victory over Shadow could launch him into title contention.

The stakes are clear for both warriors. Shadow aims to prove his dominant first-round performance was no accident, while Rabah seeks redemption. With a no-contest sitting between them and unfinished business demanding resolution, neither athlete will leave anything to chance when they collide again inside the Thai capital.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

ONE Championship Shadow

