What’s next for the stars of UFC 318?
The UFC was in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Saturday for a solid UFC 318 card. The main event saw Max Holloway defending his BMF belt in the trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier, which also served as ‘The Diamond’s’ final fight.
Ultimately, it was Holloway who won a decision in a back-and-forth, thrilling fight to defend his BMF belt and become the first person to defend his BMF belt. Following UFC 318, here is what I think should be next for the stars of the event.
Max Holloway
Max Holloway became the first person to successfully defend his BMF belt as he beat Dustin Poirier by decision. The Hawaiian moved up to lightweight full-time and looked like a good-sized lightweight as he took time to add more weight to his frame. Holloway’s power even showed as he hurt Poirier in the first round, as he should have success at lightweight.
Following the win, Holloway is a top-five lightweight and should be a win away from a title shot. A logical next fight should be a rematch against Charles Oliveira. The two fought way back in 2015 when the Brazilian suffered an injury, which Holloway has questioned. Oliveira could also challenge for the BMF belt, and if Holloway wins, he would get a title shot.
Dustin Poirier
Dustin Poirier won’t be fighting again as he announced his retirement after his hard-fought decision loss to Max Holloway. Instead, this section is about honoring Poirier and his legacy in MMA.
Poirier is an all-time fighter and a fan-favorite to everyone. Poirier wasn’t afraid to fight whoever and was always in exciting fights. Although he never won the undisputed belt, he did win the interim belt, but goes down as one of the best fighters in UFC history to never win the undisputed title.
Poirier is a future Hall of Famer and goes down as a legend of the sport and someone who paved the way for Louisiana MMA.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Dustin Poirier Max Holloway UFC