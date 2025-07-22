Shamil Gasanov aims to become Dagestan’s next ONE World Champion: “I always wanted to be the best”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - July 21, 2025

Shamil Gasanov believes his village upbringing forged the mentality needed to capture MMA gold. The Russian is ready to prove a wrestler from remote Dagestan can achieve worldwide greatness.

Shamil Gasanov

The third-ranked featherweight rematches Garry Tonon at ONE Fight Night 34 on Friday, August 1, inside Lumpinee Stadium at Bangkok, Thailand. The bout comes after Gasanov defeated Martin Nguyen, marking his fourth consecutive victory since Tonon submitted him.

Gasanov grew up in a remote village where accountability was inescapable. Following his father into wrestling, he learned missing training meant facing community scrutiny. This environment forged an unbreakable work ethic.

At 17, he moved to study medicine but discovered submission grappling. The aspiring fighter dropped out to pursue MMA full-time, taking his first professional fight at 18. Early years required sleeping in unheated gyms.

“The Cobra” found immediate success, recording first-round stoppages in his first six bouts. His motivation stemmed from wanting to represent his village, which lacked champions neighboring communities produced. Putting his hometown on the map became his driving force.

In any case, his pursuit traces back to childhood wrestling lessons. The village taught him mediocrity wasn’t acceptable.

“I always wanted to be the best. I had to train again and again,” he said.

Shamil Gasanov sees championship opportunity within reach

Shamil Gasanov heads into this rematch with gold within touching distance. Victory over Garry Tonon could earn him a shot at ONE Featherweight MMA World Champion Tang Kai for the strap.

In fact, his inspiration came from watching fellow Russians succeed in ONE Championship. Gasanov remembers seeing Marat Gafurov’s championship belt. This convinced him ONE was his ultimate destination.

Thus, the Peresvet representative knows risks are involved against Tonon. The American submitted him previously, but Gasanov believes improvements prepared him for redemption.

While his lone loss stings, “The Cobra” views it as necessary education. The experience taught valuable lessons he’s applied throughout his winning streak.

“We had no World Champions, but other neighboring villages did. I had this idea that we also need a champion,” he said.

“I don’t think about my record. I just get ready for my fights.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Shamil Gasanov

