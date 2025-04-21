Khamzat Chimaev reacts to rumored title eliminator with fellow UFC contender

By BJ Penn Staff - April 21, 2025

Khamzat Chimaev has reacted to rumors of a UFC middleweight title eliminator with fellow contender Caio Borralho.

Khamzat Chimaev, UFC, Caio Borralho, MMA

Chimaev is undefeated at 14-0, and has long been considered one of the most imposing fighters in the UFC. He made his loudest statement yet in his most recent fight, choking out former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker inside a round.

Ever since the win over Whittaker, it’s been expected that Chimaev will get a crack at the middleweight title, currently held by South Africa’s Dricus Du Plessis. However, the UFC elected to give the next shot at Du Plessis to Sean Strickland. Strickland lost that fight decisively, and unfortunately, Du Plessis is now dealing with an injury, meaning Chimaev will have to wait for his title shot.

That, or take another fight in the meantime.

The latest rumor suggests that Chimaev will fight No. 6-ranked contender Borralho next. Granted, that rumor was started by Borralho himself, but with the champ injured, it seems possible.

The Brazilian revealed the UFC’s alleged plans for the fight on X over the weekend.

Is Khamzat Chimaev vs. Caio Borralho next?

“Khamzat said yes,” he wrote. “The only thing that makes sense is the interim belt! This fight is gonna be bigger than him vs. Dricus! Marks my words.”

Chimaev has yet not said much about this potential matchup. However, he did make quite a statement in a post to his Instagram story, where he shared a photo of himself choking Borralho out in a previous training session.

See the photo Chimaev posted below:

Like Chimaev, Borralho is fast closing in on a title shot. He is 17-1, and hasn’t lost since his second pro fight. His current streak includes recent wins over Paul Craig and Jared Cannonier.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Caio Borralho Khamzat Chimaev UFC

Related

Islam Makhachev Ilia Topuria

Islam Makhachev doesn't want to fight Ilia Topuria for one key reason, says top UFC contender

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 21, 2025
Movsar Evloev Alexander Volkanovski
Movsar Evloev

Movsar Evloev shares stunning prediction for possible Alexander Volkanovski UFC title fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 21, 2025

Movsar Evloev has explained why he thinks Alexander Volkanovski’s style won’t work against him.

Michael Bisping
Michael Bisping

Popular UFC fighter responds to rumors of beef with Michael Bisping

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 21, 2025

A one-time UFC title challenger has cleared the air on rumors surrounding his situation with Michael Bisping.

Khalil Rountree

Khalil Rountree Jr voices confusion over Alex Pereira's UFC 313 performance

Harry Kettle - April 21, 2025

Khalil Rountree Jr has given his thoughts on former foe Alex Pereira’s performance against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 last month.

Paddy Pimblett, Conor McGregor
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett teases Conor McGregor as he confirms future Hollywood plans

Harry Kettle - April 21, 2025

UFC star Paddy Pimblett poked fun at Conor McGregor’s performance in Roadhouse when discussing a potential Hollywood future for himself.

Leon Edwards

Fabian Edwards praises brother Leon Edwards for his corner work after PFL win

Harry Kettle - April 21, 2025
Kayla Harrison, Julianna Peña
Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison gives her thoughts on Julianna Pena's trash talk ahead of UFC 316

Harry Kettle - April 21, 2025

UFC star Kayla Harrison has given her thoughts on Julianna Pena’s trash talk ahead of their big title fight at UFC 316.

Tom Aspinall, Jon Jones, UFC, MMA
Tom Aspinall

UFC champ Tom Aspinall teases 'news coming' as fight fans await Jon Jones fight

BJ Penn Staff - April 20, 2025

Could Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones finally fight for the UFC heavyweight title soon? Well, according to some recent comments from Aspinall, it’s possible.

Quinton Jackson, Rampge, UFC, MMA
UFC

WATCH | UFC legend Quinton Jackson threatens bar patron in heated confrontation

BJ Penn Staff - April 20, 2025

UFC legend Quinton Jackson nearly got into it with a fellow bar patron over the weekend.

Joe Rogan and Conor McGregor
Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan explains why it's now or never for Conor McGregor's UFC return

BJ Penn Staff - April 20, 2025

Joe Rogan believes that Conor McGregor is running out of time to return to the UFC.