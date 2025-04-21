Khamzat Chimaev reacts to rumored title eliminator with fellow UFC contender

Khamzat Chimaev has reacted to rumors of a UFC middleweight title eliminator with fellow contender Caio Borralho.

Chimaev is undefeated at 14-0, and has long been considered one of the most imposing fighters in the UFC. He made his loudest statement yet in his most recent fight, choking out former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker inside a round.

Ever since the win over Whittaker, it’s been expected that Chimaev will get a crack at the middleweight title, currently held by South Africa’s Dricus Du Plessis. However, the UFC elected to give the next shot at Du Plessis to Sean Strickland. Strickland lost that fight decisively, and unfortunately, Du Plessis is now dealing with an injury, meaning Chimaev will have to wait for his title shot.

That, or take another fight in the meantime.

The latest rumor suggests that Chimaev will fight No. 6-ranked contender Borralho next. Granted, that rumor was started by Borralho himself, but with the champ injured, it seems possible.

The Brazilian revealed the UFC’s alleged plans for the fight on X over the weekend.