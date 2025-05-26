Khalil Rountree Jr reflects on defeat to Alex Pereira ahead of UFC return
UFC light heavyweight Khalil Rountree Jr has reflected on his loss to Alex Pereira ahead of his return to the cage.
As we know, Khalil Rountree Jr is set to return to action next month to battle Jamahal Hill. While it’s not necessarily a number one contender fight, a big win for either man could vault them right back into contention at 205 pounds. Hill has already held the gold in the past, whereas Khalil fought valiantly in his own title shot when he went toe to toe with the great Alex Pereira at UFC 307.
He wound up getting stopped in the fourth round but along the way, Rountree Jr showed the kind of heart and determination that gave him a whole new set of fans. He went out on his shield, and he was even able to rock Pereira on a few occasions.
Ahead of his return, Rountree Jr spoke candidly about that moment in time during a video on his YouTube channel.
Rountree Jr reflects on Pereira loss
“I think one of the most important things after the Alex fight, for me, was to continue to progress,” Rountree Jr. said in a video on his YouTube channel. “So, after even talking to my wife and breaking down the video, thinking what could I have done better? Even though I put in a really good camp and I did my best in that camp, but I always try to think there’s always room for improvement, no matter what.
“And so, a few of the things, I felt like I could have improved in my strength. I think I could have had an extra ear in my corner to let me know moments when my opponent was hurt that I could have capitalized on. And I think just a little bit more support. So, right after the fight, that’s immediately what I went after.”
“Another thing that I wanted to improve on was my grappling,” Rountree Jr. said. “As I climb the ranks and get closer to becoming the champion, knowing that there’s going to be guys coming after me to get the belt, I want to be a well rounded fighter – and I want to be the best version of myself that I can be, in all areas.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Alex Pereira Khalil Rountree UFC