Khalil Rountree Jr reflects on defeat to Alex Pereira ahead of UFC return

UFC light heavyweight Khalil Rountree Jr has reflected on his loss to Alex Pereira ahead of his return to the cage.

As we know, Khalil Rountree Jr is set to return to action next month to battle Jamahal Hill. While it’s not necessarily a number one contender fight, a big win for either man could vault them right back into contention at 205 pounds. Hill has already held the gold in the past, whereas Khalil fought valiantly in his own title shot when he went toe to toe with the great Alex Pereira at UFC 307.

He wound up getting stopped in the fourth round but along the way, Rountree Jr showed the kind of heart and determination that gave him a whole new set of fans. He went out on his shield, and he was even able to rock Pereira on a few occasions.

Ahead of his return, Rountree Jr spoke candidly about that moment in time during a video on his YouTube channel.