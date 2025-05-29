Ian Machado Garry voices interest in a potential fight against Khamzat Chimaev

UFC star Ian Machado Garry has voiced his interest in a future fight with surging middleweight contender Khamzat Chimaev.

As we know, Ian Machado Garry isn’t exactly someone who is short on confidence. Within the context of mixed martial arts, he is an exceptionally talented fighter who has the potential to go all the way in the welterweight division. Of course, he isn’t afraid to voice his thoughts from time to time, which often leads to a lot of beef online between him and other fighters.

RELATED: Ian Machado Garry explains excitement over new era for UFC’s welterweight division

Right now, Machado Garry is watching and waiting for his opportunity to strike at 170 pounds. He isn’t afraid of facing anyone, and he’s proven that already by taking fights with Shavkat Rakhmonov and Carlos Prates.

In a recent interview with Covers, Machado Garry threw out a name that few could’ve expected – Khamzat Chimaev.