Ian Machado Garry voices interest in a potential fight against Khamzat Chimaev

By Harry Kettle - May 29, 2025

UFC star Ian Machado Garry has voiced his interest in a future fight with surging middleweight contender Khamzat Chimaev.

Ian Machado Garry suit

As we know, Ian Machado Garry isn’t exactly someone who is short on confidence. Within the context of mixed martial arts, he is an exceptionally talented fighter who has the potential to go all the way in the welterweight division. Of course, he isn’t afraid to voice his thoughts from time to time, which often leads to a lot of beef online between him and other fighters.

Right now, Machado Garry is watching and waiting for his opportunity to strike at 170 pounds. He isn’t afraid of facing anyone, and he’s proven that already by taking fights with Shavkat Rakhmonov and Carlos Prates.

In a recent interview with Covers, Machado Garry threw out a name that few could’ve expected – Khamzat Chimaev.

Machado Garry shows interest in Chimaev fight

“I’m not afraid of anyone, and I believe I can beat everyone in this sport,” Machado Garry told Covers in an exclusive interview. “If there’s a way to do it, I can find it.”

“I think Khamzat is phenomenal at what he does,” Machado Garry told Covers. “I just believe he’s not fought anyone who can do to him what I could. I love a challenge, and that would absolutely be a challenge. And with what he’s done in his career, and how he’s done it. That would get me excited.”

“I think the UFC has no lack of phenomenally talented fighters, but it lacks superstars that can reach outside of the MMA bubble,” he said. “You’ve got very, very few people who can do that right now, and I believe that should be the goal.”

Quotes via Covers

Who would you back in this fight? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

