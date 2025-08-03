UFC lightweights have ‘good excuse’ to duck Arman Tsarukyan

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 3, 2025

A 155-pound slugger won’t deny that other fighters are avoiding Arman Tsarukyan, but he feels the reasoning is valid.

Arman Tsarukyan

Tsarukyan is currently the No. 2-ranked UFC lightweight. He was expected to challenge Islam Makhachev for UFC gold, but he was forced off the card just hours prior to the weigh-ins. Tsarukyan hasn’t exactly found himself in the UFC’s good graces, and his refusal to face Mateusz Gamrot in a rematch certainly didn’t help.

In an interview with Submission Radio, Hooker said that with Arman Tsarukyan being in the UFC’s doghouse, it gives the top of the heap at lightweight a good reason to sidestep him (h/t MMAFighting).

“Probably [Max Holloway’s] got one more I think [before rematching Topuria],” Hooker said. “Obviously, [Islam Makhachev’s] going up to welterweight. Ilia will probably fight [Justin] Gaethje. That leaves Holloway, and Holloway ain’t going to fight Arman, no one wants to see that. Holloway will probably fight [Charles] Oliveira, Gaethje will fight for the title, and then that leaves my man Arman, that’s the fight I want. That’s the fight that makes sense.

“They told him one more. He’s turned down [Mateusz] Gamrot, who’s ranked one before me. Let’s be honest, [Tsarukyan’s] a walking bag of sand, but he is a very good fighter and now all those big name guys, they’ve got a good excuse to not fight him. Ilia said he’s not going to fight him. The UFC says that he needs one more. And between Arman and me, there’s Oliveira, they’ve already had that fight. … [Tsarukyan’s] stuck fighting me. He’s got to fight me to get back in the mix and to get a title shot.”

Tsarukyan was an emergency backup option for the UFC 317 main event. Ultimately, Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira took place without incident, but Tsarukyan did make championship weight in case he was needed.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Arman Tsarukyan Dan Hooker UFC

Related

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor staredown

Khabib Nurmagomedov thinks Conor McGregor can change his life: 'Doesn't matter how bad you are'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 3, 2025
Jon Jones UFC crowd
Jon Jones

Former Jon Jones opponent blasts 'Bones' for UFC retirement debacle

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 1, 2025

One ex-Jon Jones opponent is ripping the future Hall of Famer over how he’s handled retirement.

UFC weigh-in scale
UFC

UFC Vegas 108 weigh-in results: 2 fighters whiff on scale

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 1, 2025

The UFC Vegas 108 weigh-ins are over, and it didn’t end without a couple of snafus.

Daniel Cormier Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Daniel Cormier roasts another UFC legend over Ilia Topuria criticism

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 1, 2025

Daniel Cormier believes there is some hypocrisy when it comes to another UFC Hall of Famer’s critique of Ilia Topuria.

Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Josh Thomson voices concern over Nate Diaz's possible UFC return

Harry Kettle - August 1, 2025

MMA analyst Josh Thomson has voiced his concern over the potential UFC return of his former rival Nate Diaz.

Dustin Poirier UFC weigh-in

Dustin Poirier reveals his next big focus following MMA retirement

Harry Kettle - August 1, 2025
Bruce Buffer
UFC

Bruce Buffer reveals positive update on his UFC future

Harry Kettle - August 1, 2025

UFC announcer Bruce Buffer has revealed how long he plans on staying as the voice of the promotion.

Aljamain Sterling, Petr Yan
Petr Yan

Aljamain Sterling explains what's special about former rival Petr Yan

Harry Kettle - August 1, 2025

Aljamain Sterling has explained why his former rival Petr Yan is such a special fighter after his win over Marcus McGhee.

Neil Magny
UFC

Neil Magny eager to fight 'unpredictable' Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos at UFC Vegas 108: 'He's dangerous everywhere'

Cole Shelton - July 31, 2025

Neil Magny knows he has his hands full with his UFC Vegas 108 fight against Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos.

Luke Rockhold
Luke Rockhold

Luke Rockhold unloads on bare-knuckle boxing in heated rant: 'Who’s willing to lose their face first'

Cole Shelton - July 31, 2025

Luke Rockhold won’t be fighting in bare-knuckle ever again.