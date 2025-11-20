Khabib Nurmagomedov invites Telegram CEO Pavel Durov to train with team, Durov responds

UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov wants Pavel Durov to become the latest tech giant to train in Mixed Martial Arts.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is a happy man after Islam Makhachev’s UFC welterweight title win last weekend at UFC 322. Makhachev dethroned Jack Della Maddalena by unanimous decision to add a second UFC world title to his nearly unblemished resume.

In addition to Makhachev’s recent success, Khabib’s cousin Umar is fresh off an impressive performance against Mario Bautista at UFC 321 last month. He’s back into the bantamweight title mix and could potentially earn himself a rematch against Merab Dvalishvili.

Many top fighters from around the world have benefited from training under Nurmagomedov and learning from one of the greatest to ever compete in the Octagon. Nurmagomedov’s next trainee might not be the name you’d expect.

Khabib Nurmagomedov invites Pavel Durov to become latest Team Khabib addition

In a recent post to X, Nurmagomedov invited Telegram CEO Pavel Durov to train with him, Makhachev, and the rest of the elite fighters under his tutelage.

“Brother I see you always in the gym. I think it’s time you come and train with the brotherhood,” Nurmagomedov posted Thursday.

It didn’t take long for the multi-billionaire to respond to Nurmagomedov’s generous invitation.

“Send location, brother,” Durov responded.

Durov has attended numerous UFC events, mostly in the Middle East, during his time working as the head of Telegram.

Durov could potentially become the latest tech giant to train in Mixed Martial Arts, joining the likes of Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. Zuckerberg and Musk were briefly linked to a potential fight last year, but nothing materialized.

Nurmagomedov envisions retiring as an MMA coach after a few more years guiding the likes of Umar and Usman Nurmagomedov to potential world titles. In the meantime, it appears Nurmagomedov is serious about training with Durov.