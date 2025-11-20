Khabib Nurmagomedov invites Telegram CEO Pavel Durov to train with team, Durov responds

By Curtis Calhoun - November 20, 2025
Khabib Nurmagomedov celebrates after Islam Makhachev's win at UFC 322, opposite Pavel Durov

UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov wants Pavel Durov to become the latest tech giant to train in Mixed Martial Arts.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is a happy man after Islam Makhachev’s UFC welterweight title win last weekend at UFC 322. Makhachev dethroned Jack Della Maddalena by unanimous decision to add a second UFC world title to his nearly unblemished resume.

In addition to Makhachev’s recent success, Khabib’s cousin Umar is fresh off an impressive performance against Mario Bautista at UFC 321 last month. He’s back into the bantamweight title mix and could potentially earn himself a rematch against Merab Dvalishvili.

Many top fighters from around the world have benefited from training under Nurmagomedov and learning from one of the greatest to ever compete in the Octagon. Nurmagomedov’s next trainee might not be the name you’d expect.

Khabib Nurmagomedov invites Pavel Durov to become latest Team Khabib addition

In a recent post to X, Nurmagomedov invited Telegram CEO Pavel Durov to train with him, Makhachev, and the rest of the elite fighters under his tutelage.

“Brother I see you always in the gym. I think it’s time you come and train with the brotherhood,” Nurmagomedov posted Thursday.

It didn’t take long for the multi-billionaire to respond to Nurmagomedov’s generous invitation.

“Send location, brother,” Durov responded.

Durov has attended numerous UFC events, mostly in the Middle East, during his time working as the head of Telegram.

Durov could potentially become the latest tech giant to train in Mixed Martial Arts, joining the likes of Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. Zuckerberg and Musk were briefly linked to a potential fight last year, but nothing materialized.

Nurmagomedov envisions retiring as an MMA coach after a few more years guiding the likes of Umar and Usman Nurmagomedov to potential world titles. In the meantime, it appears Nurmagomedov is serious about training with Durov.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC Videos

Related

Francis Ngannou and Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman doesn't believe Dana White's story about Francis Ngannou altercation

Harry Kettle - November 21, 2025
Alex Pereira, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Jon Jones explains why he's interested in fighting UFC champion Alex Pereira

Harry Kettle - November 21, 2025

UFC veteran Jon Jones has explained why he has been interested in taking on UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Conor McGregor, UFC, MMA, Ireland
UFC

Conor McGregor's custom fight shorts revealed and quickly taken down from UFC store

Harry Kettle - November 21, 2025

UFC star Conor McGregor’s custom fight shorts were uploaded for sale by the promotion before quickly being removed last night.

Jon Jones appears at the UFC 309 press conference, opposite Tom Aspinall after an eye poke suffered at UFC 321
Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones accuses Tom Aspinall of exaggerating UFC 321 eye injuries as bad blood intensifies

Curtis Calhoun - November 20, 2025

Former UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has serious questions about the severity of Tom Aspinall’s injuries suffered at UFC 321.

Dan Hooker, Mateusz Gamrot, UFC 305, Bonus, UFC
UFC

Dan Hooker shares prediction for potential 'wild fight' against Ilia Topuria

Cole Shelton - November 20, 2025

Dan Hooker knows fans will want to see a fight between him and Ilia Topuria.

Ethyn Ewing celebrates after Round 3 of his fight at UFC 322

UFC 322 star Ethyn Ewing returns to heroes' welcome at contruction job just days after shocking short-notice win

Curtis Calhoun - November 20, 2025
Jack Della Maddalena enters the Octagon for his fight at UFC 322
UFC

Jack Della Maddalena's coach shoots down injury rumors after UFC 322 loss: 'There are no excuses here'

Cole Shelton - November 20, 2025

Ben Vickers, the head coach of Jack Della Maddalena, shot down any injury rumors after UFC 322.

Michael Morales and Carlos Prates UFC 322
Carlos Prates

Michael Morales and Carlos Prates get huge praise from Belal Muhammad following UFC 322

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 20, 2025

Belal Muhammad was paying attention to the UFC 322 card, and he has big praise for Michael Morales and Carlos Prates.

Shavkat Rakhmonov UFC victory
Shavkat Rakhmonov

Shavkat Rakhmonov shoved down UFC welterweight ladder upon return, says ex-champion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 20, 2025

A former UFC Welterweight Champion thinks Shavkat Rakhmonov will have to build his way back up the 170-pound ladder.

Leon Edwards after UFC 322 loss
Leon Edwards

Belal Muhammad thinks Leon Edwards still has juice despite UFC 322 loss

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 20, 2025

Leon Edwards has been struggling inside the Octagon, but even after his UFC 322 defeat to Carlos Prates, Belal Muhammad feels his former rival should press on.