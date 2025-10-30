VIDEO | Alex Pereira spars with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg just weeks after UFC 320 title win

By Curtis Calhoun - October 30, 2025
Alex Pereira enters the Octagon at UFC 320, opposite Pereira sparring with Mark Zuckerberg

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg got some work in just weeks after Pereira’s title redemption.

Alex Pereira got his revenge against Magomed Ankalaev in the UFC 320 main event earlier this month in Las Vegas. Just minutes into their fight, Pereira stopped Ankalaev by TKO to reclaim the UFC light heavyweight title.

Pereira’s win came just months after Ankalaev dethroned him by unanimous decision at UFC 313. Now, Pereira is back on track and in pursuit of a potential third divisional title.

As Pereira ponders his next move, he’s remained active in the gym, helping teammates and continuing to sharpen his craft. During a recent stop at the UFC Performance Institute, Pereira invited Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, an avid MMA fan, into the gym to get some training in.

Pereira and Zuckerberg’s sparring session went viral.

WATCH: Alex Pereira and Mark Zuckerberg spar at UFC PI

Watch Pereira and Zuckerberg go at it below.


Zuckerberg’s love for combat sports began with Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, winning multiple tournaments and training with high-profile practitioners. He was linked to a potential MMA fight with X CEO Elon Musk last year before talks disintegrated.

Zuckerberg’s willingness to spar with a fighter of Pereira’s caliber should be commended. In just a handful of MMA fights, Pereira has become one of the best UFC fighters of all time, winning titles in multiple weight classes.

Luckily, Zuckerberg didn’t suffer from one of Pereira’s signature left hooks. The same fate can’t be said for the likes of Jiri Prochazka, Sean Strickland, and others whom the UFC light heavyweight champion has knocked out during his career.

Zuckerberg’s willingness to train with Pereira shows his passion for combat sports training can’t be questioned. Meanwhile, Pereira could be weeks away from getting more clarity on his next Octagon appearance.

Alex Pereira's coach Glover Teixeira has both praised and criticized UFC champion Khamzat Chimaev in a recent interview.

