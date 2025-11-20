UFC 322 star Ethyn Ewing returns to heroes’ welcome at contruction job just days after shocking short-notice win

By Curtis Calhoun - November 20, 2025
Ethyn Ewing celebrates after Round 3 of his fight at UFC 322

Rising UFC bantamweight star Ethyn Ewing works on a construction site to support his blossoming MMA fighting career.

In one of the biggest undercard upsets of the UFC calendar year, bantamweight debutant Ethyn Ewing defeated Malcolm Wellmaker by unanimous decision at UFC 322 last Saturday in New York City. After taking the fight on just hours’ notice following Wellmaker’s opponent’s withdrawal, Ewing looked fresh off a full fight camp as he largely dominated the heavily-favored Wellmaker.

Ewing was one of several intriguing bantamweight prospects to make their first appearances in the UFC Octagon this year. After his victory at UFC 322, Ewing proved himself as a potential title contender in the near future.

Despite Ewing’s performance, he didn’t earn a post-fight performance bonus, which might’ve helped him quit his day-to-day job as a construction worker in California. After his UFC 322 win, his co-workers welcomed him back to work with a heroes’ welcome.

Ethyn Ewing returns to construction job just days after stunning UFC 322 win

Watch Ewing return to his (other) job below.

Ewing was a rumored Dana White’s Contender Series target before getting the short-notice opportunity at UFC 322. After his victory, Ewing signed a multi-fight deal with the UFC and is expected to make his return to the cage early next year.

Meanwhile, it was a devastating loss for Wellmaker after the talented knockout artist was knocking on the door of a Top 15 bantamweight spot. Ewing handed Wellmaker his first defeat of his career after recent knockouts over Kris Moutinho and Cameron Saaiman.

UFC fighters often have a part-time job on the side to help support their combat sports pursuits, and Ewing is no different. Hopefully, it won’t be long until Ewing puts his full-time attention towards MMA.

