Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why Jack Della Maddalena is the toughest fight of Islam Makhachev’s career

By Cole Shelton - July 22, 2025

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes Jack Della Maddalena will be the toughest test of Islam Makhachev’s career.

Islam Makhachev, Kamaru Usman, UFC, tony ferguson

Makhachev is set to move up to welterweight to challenge Della Maddalena for the welterweight title. Although the fight isn’t booked yet, all signs point to it happening later this year.

Ahead of the fight, Khabib Nurmagomedov explained why Jack Della Maddalena will be the toughest test of Islam Makhachev’s career.

“I think Maddalena is the toughest opponent in Islam’s career. That’s my opinion, not Charles, no one else. None of those other fighters. Not even Ilia, if that fight were to happen. That’s just my personal opinion,” Nurmagomedov said. “First of all, Maddalens is twice the size of Ilia. Taller, bigger, stronger legs, bigger frame. His boxing is just as good. And, in grappling, he scrambles really well if you’ve watched him. For me, if I was preparing Islam for either Ilia or Maddalena, I’d be more concerned about Maddalena (than Ilia).”

It’s an interesting comment from Nurmagomedov, as Della Maddalena will be the biggest opponent Makhachev has faced. But, many fans still think Topuria would pose a lot of problems due to his power, but Nurmagomedov thinks the Aussie is the toughest test.

Islam Makhachev preparing for ‘hard fight’ against Jack Della Maddalena

Islam Makhachev seemingly agrees with Khabib Nurmagomedov as he believes Jack Della Maddalena will be a tough test.

Makhachev says he’s preparing for the toughest fight of his career, as he knows it will be a hard fight.

“It’s going to be a hard fight. Honestly, it’s going to be,” Makhachev told MMA Junkie. “I saw his fight against Belal. He’s good, man. When he began fighting in the UFC, he had problems with wrestling, but now he’s improved because I’ve seen him training a lot with wrestlers and grapplers, and that’s why he’s champion right now. He’s good everywhere. But we will see who’s the best fighter in the world very soon.”

Islam Makhachev is 27-1 as a pro and coming off a submission win over Renato Moicano.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

