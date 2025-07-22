Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why Jack Della Maddalena is the toughest fight of Islam Makhachev’s career

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes Jack Della Maddalena will be the toughest test of Islam Makhachev’s career.

Makhachev is set to move up to welterweight to challenge Della Maddalena for the welterweight title. Although the fight isn’t booked yet, all signs point to it happening later this year.

Ahead of the fight, Khabib Nurmagomedov explained why Jack Della Maddalena will be the toughest test of Islam Makhachev’s career.

Khabib believes JDM is the toughest fight of Islam’s career: “[Jack] is twice the size of Ilia. Taller, bigger, stronger legs, bigger frame. His boxing is just as good. I’d be more concerned about Maddalena [than Ilia].” 🎥 @AdamZubayraev pic.twitter.com/4PQ9dp0sHc — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 22, 2025

“I think Maddalena is the toughest opponent in Islam’s career. That’s my opinion, not Charles, no one else. None of those other fighters. Not even Ilia, if that fight were to happen. That’s just my personal opinion,” Nurmagomedov said. “First of all, Maddalens is twice the size of Ilia. Taller, bigger, stronger legs, bigger frame. His boxing is just as good. And, in grappling, he scrambles really well if you’ve watched him. For me, if I was preparing Islam for either Ilia or Maddalena, I’d be more concerned about Maddalena (than Ilia).”

It’s an interesting comment from Nurmagomedov, as Della Maddalena will be the biggest opponent Makhachev has faced. But, many fans still think Topuria would pose a lot of problems due to his power, but Nurmagomedov thinks the Aussie is the toughest test.