Islam Makhachev’s coach explains why Jack Della Maddalena is a tougher matchup than Ilia Topuria

Javier Mendez, the head coach of Islam Makhachev, believes his fighter is taking the hardest fight possible.

Makhachev vacated his lightweight title to move up to welterweight to face Jack Della Maddalena. It’s an intriguing matchup, but after Ilia Topuria won at UFC 317, many fans want Makhachev back at 155lbs to face Topuria.

Makhachev vs Topuria is arguably the biggest fight in the UFC, but Mendez doesn’t think it’s the hardest. Instead, he believes Della Maddalena is a tougher fight for Makhachev than Topuria at lightweight would have been.

“JDM is the tougher one because of, No. 1, the size,” Mendez said to Submission Radio. “No. 2, he’s good everywhere. If it was just boxing, then we don’t have to worry as much because JDM’s boxing is not as good as Topuria’s. But overall, his kicking, his knees, his overall game is very good.”

