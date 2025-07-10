Beloved UFC welterweight opposes idea of Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev

Stephen Thompson Reveals Issue With JDM vs. Makhachev

Speaking to Mike Bohn of MMAJunkie.com, Stephen Thompson said top contenders in the welterweight division have a right to be upset with Islam Makhachev getting the first crack at Jack Della Maddalena.

“First off, I’ve got to say, if I was Shavkat Rakhmonov or Ian Garry, or somebody that is right there who’s worked really hard to get there, I’d be pretty pissed,” Thompson told MMA Junkie. “Because this guy JDM just got the title and then he’s giving somebody else a shot at what I’ve earned the right to have, which is a title shot. Like, give JDM one or two more guys. If he beats them, then give him somebody outside the division. But I would be kind of pissed. I’d be kind of upset that they’re giving this guy immediately somebody from the 155-pound division.”

Thompson will be featured in the co-main event of UFC Nashville on Saturday. He’ll go one-on-one with Gabriel Bonfim, who is riding a two-fight winning streak. “Wonderboy” will be looking for his first victory since late 2022. Thompson dropped back-to-back fights against tough competition in Shavkat Rakhmonov and Joaquin Buckley.