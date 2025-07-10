Beloved UFC welterweight opposes idea of Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev
One beloved UFC welterweight admits he isn’t gung-ho over the idea of Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev.
When Maddalena defeated Belal Muhammad to capture the 170-pound gold, it left the door open for a clash with Makhachev. While the bout hasn’t been made official, UFC CEO Dana White has made it clear that the plan is for the two to collide next. Makhachev vacated the UFC Lightweight Championship to get the welterweight title fight.
While many are intrigued by the matchup, one longtime welterweight contender thinks it stiffs the rest of the 170-pound division.
Stephen Thompson Reveals Issue With JDM vs. Makhachev
Speaking to Mike Bohn of MMAJunkie.com, Stephen Thompson said top contenders in the welterweight division have a right to be upset with Islam Makhachev getting the first crack at Jack Della Maddalena.
“First off, I’ve got to say, if I was Shavkat Rakhmonov or Ian Garry, or somebody that is right there who’s worked really hard to get there, I’d be pretty pissed,” Thompson told MMA Junkie. “Because this guy JDM just got the title and then he’s giving somebody else a shot at what I’ve earned the right to have, which is a title shot. Like, give JDM one or two more guys. If he beats them, then give him somebody outside the division. But I would be kind of pissed. I’d be kind of upset that they’re giving this guy immediately somebody from the 155-pound division.”
Thompson will be featured in the co-main event of UFC Nashville on Saturday. He’ll go one-on-one with Gabriel Bonfim, who is riding a two-fight winning streak. “Wonderboy” will be looking for his first victory since late 2022. Thompson dropped back-to-back fights against tough competition in Shavkat Rakhmonov and Joaquin Buckley.
