UFC bantamweight veteran reignites beef with Sean O’Malley

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 22, 2025

One UFC bantamweight veteran’s beef with Sean O’Malley is alive and well.

Sean O’Malley

O’Malley has had his share of rivalries. He’s ruffled the feathers of Marlon “Chito” Vera and Aljamain Sterling to name a couple. While the war of words with Vera was intense, a former UFC bantamweight champion wants to give that feud a run for its money.

During an interview with MMAFighting.com, Cody Garbrandt went off on O’Malley, going as far as to question how “Suga” captured UFC gold in the first place.

“I would love to f*ck him up,” Garbrandt told MMA Fighting while discussing his partnership with Indian Motorcycles. “He just always talks sh*t. I think he has an infatuation with me. He’s so jealous of me and I can’t believe he became a world champion.

“He can’t wrestle for a lick, can’t defend a takedown. I mean, Merab straight bullied him. But he’s been calling me out forever, so I’ve been ready to fight that dude. I’ve got what it takes, I know how to beat this dude. The way that I fight, it’ll be a bad night for him. But that’s up to the UFC — I’ve tagged [Dana White], I tagged him in it. If that’s the next fight they want to do, I think that’s going to be a great pay-per-view fight, good drawing.

“He’s got a good fanbase, but they’re younger, you know, the Twitch people, the video games, but I’m a dog. I would love that fight.”

In a recent appearance on “The Ariel Helwani Show,” O’Malley said he realized that his face tattoos were “embarrassing” after seeing Garbrandt’s new look during a UFC Fight Night event in Atlanta. The comment was made in response to Garbrandt trashing O’Malley’s performance in his rematch against Merab Dvalishvili. While Garbrandt and O’Malley are far apart in terms of their current standing in the bantamweight division, time will tell if the UFC sees value in booking the matchup anyway.

Cody Garbrandt Sean O'Malley UFC

