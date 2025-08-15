UFC contender Arman Tsarukyan turns heads with recent comments on Ilia Topuria’s striking

Arman Tsarukyan has made some bold comments about Ilia Topuria’s striking.

Topuria is the reigning UFC Lightweight Champion and he’s been pounding the table to receive the next shot at 155-pound gold. Topuria won the title when he knocked out Charles Oliveira in the opening frame of their UFC 317 bout.

Tsarukyan has insisted that “El Matador” is purposely avoiding a fight with him. Most experts agree that Tsarukyan would be a stern test for Topuria. During an episode of the “JAXXON Podcast,” the No. 1-ranked lightweight went as far as to say his overall striking is ahead of Topuria’s (via MMAJunkie).

“Of course I deserve it. I’m No. 1 contender, and they’ve got to give me this fight because I’m the next UFC champion. It’s my belt,” Tsarukyan said on the JAXXON Podcast. “He has just has one special thing, and it’s boxing. It’s not boxing, it’s MMA, and even in striking I’m better than him for sure. My kicks, elbows, my knees work always. He does just good boxing, and I can wrestle, as well. So, I just can’t wait to show everybody what’s my level.”

The UFC has yet to determine who will be Topuria’s first lightweight challenger. The promotion certainly isn’t short on options. The likes of Tsarukyan, Justin Gaethje, and Paddy Pimblett can’t be ruled out. All three men attended UFC 317 to witness Tsarukyan capture UFC gold in a second weight class.

Following his UFC 318 victory over Dustin Poirier, Max Holloway’s name had also been thrown in the mix. Holloway suffered his first knockout loss against Topuria in a failed bid to become a two-time UFC Featherweight Champion. Now that “Blessed” is a full-time lightweight, the possibility of a rematch with Topuria can’t be ruled out. The only issue is that Holloway is expected to be out for the remainder of 2025 due to an injury.