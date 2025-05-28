UFC to make major change to fight gear for debuting athletes

UFC newcomers are going to look a little bit different going forward.

On May 28, it was announced that, starting with this weekend’s UFC card at the Apex, fighters making their debuts with the promotion will wear a unique “debut patch” to signify the milestone. Interestingly, this is being done to create new collectibles in partnership with Topps, a trading card company.

The company announced the change on social media, specifying that welterweight Andreas Gustafsson — the first debutant on Saturday’s card — will be the first to wear the new patch in the Octagon.

“UFC athletes will now wear a Debut Patch on their gear for their first fight,” Topps said in a post on X. “After the bout, the patch will go into a 1/1 signed trading card. Andreas ‘Bane’ Gustafsson will be the first athlete in history to wear a UFC Debut Patch.”