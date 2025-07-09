Alexander Volkanovski reveals his family wanted him to retire after UFC 314 win

By Harry Kettle - July 9, 2025

Alexander Volkanovski has revealed that his family wanted to see him retire in the wake of his victory at UFC 314.

Alexander Volkanovski

In the main event of UFC 314, Alexander Volkanovski defeated Diego Lopes to regain the UFC featherweight championship. It was a fantastic comeback moment for a fighter who, in his prime, was widely considered to be one of the best fighters in all of mixed martial arts.

RELATED: Alexander Volkanovski is expecting “a proper performance” from Israel Adesanya at UFC 305: “He gets a crazy finish”

At UFC 314, many weren’t sure whether or not Volkanovski would be able to overcome the challenge of a top contender like Lopes. In the end, he fought back against incredible adversity and came away with the belt once again. Now, all eyes turn towards who his next challenger will be, with Yair Rodriguez seemingly being at the top of the list.

In a recent interview, Volkanovski revealed that his family actually wanted him to retire after UFC 314.

Volkanovski reveals family’s desires

“Straight after the fight, my whole family is just like ‘Why didn’t you just put the gloves down in the middle of the Octagon straight away?’, they all want me to retire,” Volkanovski said.

“They all wanted me to, but now that I’m making the decision to keep going, I’m not probably going to bring that back up purely because they’re worried about affecting my frame of mind. Which I’ll be alright, they can say what they want, and maybe they’re just trying to be selective. But they made it clear that they all wanted me to stop straight after this fight.

“And I’m going to be real, no one wants to talk about this…but I was always fighting for money, looking after my family,” Volkanovski continued. “If I’m going to get punched in the face to do so, then whatever, and I’ll try not to! It’s never been about my actual legacy. Yeah, legacy that I leave behind, is only going to help me build my empire for my family. And that’s all that matters for me, the legacy will come with that.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Alex Volkanovski UFC

