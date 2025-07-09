Alexander Volkanovski reveals his family wanted him to retire after UFC 314 win

Alexander Volkanovski has revealed that his family wanted to see him retire in the wake of his victory at UFC 314.

In the main event of UFC 314, Alexander Volkanovski defeated Diego Lopes to regain the UFC featherweight championship. It was a fantastic comeback moment for a fighter who, in his prime, was widely considered to be one of the best fighters in all of mixed martial arts.

RELATED: Alexander Volkanovski is expecting “a proper performance” from Israel Adesanya at UFC 305: “He gets a crazy finish”

At UFC 314, many weren’t sure whether or not Volkanovski would be able to overcome the challenge of a top contender like Lopes. In the end, he fought back against incredible adversity and came away with the belt once again. Now, all eyes turn towards who his next challenger will be, with Yair Rodriguez seemingly being at the top of the list.

In a recent interview, Volkanovski revealed that his family actually wanted him to retire after UFC 314.