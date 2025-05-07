UFC champion Julianna Pena accuses Kayla Harrison of using steroids

UFC champion Julianna Pena has accused Kayla Harrison of using steroids as the countdown to their UFC 316 fight continues.

As we know, Julianna Pena is a pretty controversial figure when it comes to MMA fans. While she’s a two-time bantamweight world champion in the UFC, she has a tendency to rattle people with some of the comments she makes. It’s often because she’s trying to get under the skin of her opponents, and that’s certainly the case with her upcoming UFC 316 clash with Kayla Harrison.

A lot of people believe that Harrison is the clear favorite to win their upcoming title showdown. Of course, we’ve all seen Pena overcome the odds before in her feud with Amanda Nunes. The expectations are high for this one and as we get closer to fight night, things are likely going to get more and more outrageous.

In a recent interview, Pena took things a step further by actually suggesting that there’s a chance Harrison could be on PEDs.