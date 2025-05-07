UFC champion Julianna Pena accuses Kayla Harrison of using steroids
UFC champion Julianna Pena has accused Kayla Harrison of using steroids as the countdown to their UFC 316 fight continues.
As we know, Julianna Pena is a pretty controversial figure when it comes to MMA fans. While she’s a two-time bantamweight world champion in the UFC, she has a tendency to rattle people with some of the comments she makes. It’s often because she’s trying to get under the skin of her opponents, and that’s certainly the case with her upcoming UFC 316 clash with Kayla Harrison.
A lot of people believe that Harrison is the clear favorite to win their upcoming title showdown. Of course, we’ve all seen Pena overcome the odds before in her feud with Amanda Nunes. The expectations are high for this one and as we get closer to fight night, things are likely going to get more and more outrageous.
In a recent interview, Pena took things a step further by actually suggesting that there’s a chance Harrison could be on PEDs.
Pena goes after Harrison once again
“I cannot confirm 110 percent whether she is or is not on PEDs, but I will say that back then in the Olympics, she looked like a girl, very feminine, and now she looks super juicy and cut up,” Peña said. “Like, somebody give that girl a Band-Aid because she’s cut. It doesn’t just happen overnight just because you touched the weights a little bit.
“So, I want to say what everybody’s thinking on their minds, which is that, of course, she at some point was on steroids and hopefully she cycles off of them before June 7, makes the weight, and pisses clean – because that’s what I’m going to be doing and I want this fight to be as fair a fight as possible, minus her being a weight bully and cutting the 50 pounds in order to make the weight class.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
What do you make of these remarks? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!