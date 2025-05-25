Another popular UFC analyst questions Ilia Topuria’s coaching change ahead of UFC 317
You can count another prominent UFC analyst who is unsure what to make of Ilia Topuria’s decision to split from his longtime coaches.
The news came as a surprise to many within the MMA industry. Jorge and Agustin Climent had been in Topuria’s corner since his days as an amateur. They helped prepare him for his eventual UFC Featherweight Championship victory. A little over a month before his UFC Lightweight Championship fight against Charles Oliveira, word broke that “El Matador” had split from the Climent brothers.
It’s a move that left some puzzled, including UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier. Now, you can add another well-known personality to the list of names who are concerned about the timing of Topuria’s decision.
RELATED: UFC LEGEND QUESTIONS TIMING OF ILIA TOPURIA’S SPLIT FROM LONGTIME COACHES
More Concern Over Topuria’s Coaching Change
Ilia Topuria’s move to Madrid has led to his departure from his longtime coaches. In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen said he hasn’t seen anyone in sports have long-term success after splitting from a coach who had been a mainstay (via MMAJunkie).
“It’s a hard story for me to look at,” Sonnen said on his YouTube channel. “I just know I couldn’t have done it. I couldn’t have done it. If one day Clayton (Sonnen’s coach) calls me up and tells me he’s out, I would’ve been done. I wouldn’t have done it, and I could overcome a lot of things, but not that. Now, this was by choice. This wasn’t a death like Mike Tyson and Cus D’Amato just for example. This was by choice, but you’re still somewhere else, and I have never seen anybody be able to prepare themselves, and I know plenty of people in different sports that have tried.”
The MMA world will soon find out if the change has an immediate impact on Topuria. “El Matador” and Charles Oliveira will do battle for the vacant 155-pound gold in the main event of UFC 317 on June 28.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Chael Sonnen Ilia Topuria UFC