Max Holloway and The Korean Zombie have fun rematch on punch machine

By Harry Kettle - April 23, 2025

UFC stars Max Holloway and The Korean Zombie engaged in a light-hearted rematch recently on a KO punch machine.

The Korean Zombie, Max Holloway

When you talk about featherweight legends, you have to talk about Max Holloway and The Korean Zombie. Both of these men have achieved some incredible things in the world of mixed martial arts and a few years ago, they even squared off in what would prove to be TKZ’s final fight inside the Octagon. It was a fun, competitive fight, with Zombie going out on his shield at the hands of a nasty Holloway knockout.

RELATED: Max Holloway heaps praise on MMA “legend” The Korean Zombie: “It was an honor to be his last fight”

Ever since then, ‘Blessed’ has continued to do his thing in the UFC whereas TKZ has opted to stick to retirement. He’s still an absolute legend back in his home country in South Korea, whereas Holloway is hoping that he can make a run for the lightweight championship now that he’s entered the division on a full-time basis.

Recently, Holloway actually took a trip out to see Zombie. In addition to sparring together and playing air hockey, they also messed around with a punch machine.

Holloway and TKZ play some games

The two men traded blows on the machine with Max getting the better of the exchanges. However, after he managed to get the highest score, his own partner was then able to beat him just moments later.

Beyond the fun they were clearly having, it was just nice to see two legends embracing one another after going to war. Hopefully, we’ll continue to see some great content from them in the future.

What do you make of this friendship? Where does their fight rank among great featherweight encounters throughout the history of the division? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

