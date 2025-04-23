Max Holloway and The Korean Zombie have fun rematch on punch machine

UFC stars Max Holloway and The Korean Zombie engaged in a light-hearted rematch recently on a KO punch machine.

When you talk about featherweight legends, you have to talk about Max Holloway and The Korean Zombie. Both of these men have achieved some incredible things in the world of mixed martial arts and a few years ago, they even squared off in what would prove to be TKZ’s final fight inside the Octagon. It was a fun, competitive fight, with Zombie going out on his shield at the hands of a nasty Holloway knockout.

Ever since then, ‘Blessed’ has continued to do his thing in the UFC whereas TKZ has opted to stick to retirement. He’s still an absolute legend back in his home country in South Korea, whereas Holloway is hoping that he can make a run for the lightweight championship now that he’s entered the division on a full-time basis.

Recently, Holloway actually took a trip out to see Zombie. In addition to sparring together and playing air hockey, they also messed around with a punch machine.