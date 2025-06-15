Pros react after Kamaru Usman defeats Joaquin Buckley at UFC Atlanta

Tonight’s UFC Atlanta fight card was headlined by a highly anticipated welterweight matchup between Kamaru Usman and Joaquin Buckley.

Usman (21-4 MMA) had entered tonight’s contest with hopes of snapping a three-fight losing skid. The former welterweight kingpin had most previously competed in October of 2023, where he suffered a majority decision loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ had tasted his most previous victory in November of 2021, when he successfully defended the promotion‘s welterweight title with a unanimous decision win over Colby Covington.

Meanwhile, Joaquin Buckley (21-7 MMA) had entered this evening’s headliner sporting a six-fight winning streak. ‘New Mansa’ was most previously in action this past December, where he scored a TKO victory over former interim title holder Colby Covington.

Tonight’s UFC Atlanta main event proved to be a dominant showing from the former champion in Kamaru Usman. Although Joaquin Buckley was able to stuff some takedowns and land some heavy shots in the final round, it was far too little far too late for ‘New Mansa’. Usman did a lot of damage while working from top position on the floor and after 25-minutes it was clear that he had done more than enough to earn his first victory since 2021.

Official UFC Atlanta Results: Kamaru Usman def. Joaquin Buckley by unanimous decision (49-46 x2, 48-47)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Usman vs. Buckley’ below:

Here we go — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 15, 2025

They didn’t touch gloves THEY DIDN’T TOUCH GLOVES #UFCAtlanta — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 15, 2025

Ohh that was intense — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) June 15, 2025

Knees still work 👀 — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 15, 2025

Buckley looks lost down there — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 15, 2025

Now Usmans feints are gonna kill buck he’s gonna be thinking about the takedown — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 15, 2025

Usman look healthy in first round !! — Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) June 15, 2025

Good tactical round 1 by Usman. Need to keep the fight here — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 15, 2025

Very impressive sticking to the game plan and making it exhausting for Buckley

. 2-0 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 15, 2025

Buckley ain’t gonna have explosive power this round — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 15, 2025

All the wrestling we’ve seen in Buckley’s previous fights seem nonexistent tonight. #UFCAtlanta — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 15, 2025

The biggest issue Buckley is having is the Usman Pressure. He is having no success trying to lead and control center. Kamaru keeps him going backwards. Ideal start for the former champion! #UFCAtlanta — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) June 15, 2025

Usman really teaching championship experience. Making Buckley fight his B side. 3-0 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 15, 2025

Usmans breaks him if he takes him down one more time I think — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 15, 2025

3 rounds in and @USMAN84kg isnt even breathing hard!! 2 years off means nothing when you stay in the gym! 2 more rounds to stay tight.#UFCAtlanta — Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) June 15, 2025

Them darn wrestlers — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) June 15, 2025

U better call kamikazee it’s def time to try everything — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 15, 2025

Post-fight reactions to Kamaru Usman defeating Joaquin Buckley at UFC Atlanta:

What a return. Dominant and victorious. Kamaru Usman is BACK #UFCAtlanta — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 15, 2025

Buckley’s cardio held up — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 15, 2025

Buckley so tons of heart usman was just to szn in game mixed up very well — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) June 15, 2025

Islam smokes em — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) June 15, 2025

Congrats see you soon — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 15, 2025

Who would you like to see Usman fight next following his victory over Buckley this evening in Georgia?