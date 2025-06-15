Pros react after Kamaru Usman defeats Joaquin Buckley at UFC Atlanta

By Chris Taylor - June 14, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Atlanta fight card was headlined by a highly anticipated welterweight matchup between Kamaru Usman and Joaquin Buckley.

Kamaru Usman

Usman (21-4 MMA) had entered tonight’s contest with hopes of snapping a three-fight losing skid. The former welterweight kingpin had most previously competed in October of 2023, where he suffered a majority decision loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ had tasted his most previous victory in November of 2021, when he successfully defended the promotion‘s welterweight title with a unanimous decision win over Colby Covington.

Meanwhile, Joaquin Buckley (21-7 MMA) had entered this evening’s headliner sporting a six-fight winning streak. ‘New Mansa’ was most previously in action this past December, where he scored a TKO victory over former interim title holder Colby Covington.

Tonight’s UFC Atlanta main event proved to be a dominant showing from the former champion in Kamaru Usman. Although Joaquin Buckley was able to stuff some takedowns and land some heavy shots in the final round, it was far too little far too late for ‘New Mansa’. Usman did a lot of damage while working from top position on the floor and after 25-minutes it was clear that he had done more than enough to earn his first victory since 2021.

Official UFC Atlanta Results: Kamaru Usman def. Joaquin Buckley by unanimous decision (49-46 x2, 48-47)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Usman vs. Buckley’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Kamaru Usman defeating Joaquin Buckley at UFC Atlanta:

Who would you like to see Usman fight next following his victory over Buckley this evening in Georgia?



