Brandon Moreno says clock is ticking on another UFC flyweight title reign

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 30, 2025

Brandon Moreno admits that he believes time is running out on another UFC title reign.

Brandon Moreno UFC

Moreno has already captured the UFC Flyweight Championship twice, but he wants a third reign with undisputed gold. In theory, “The Assassin Baby” has time given that he still fights at a high level at the age of 31. The problem is, he is 0-3 against the current flyweight titleholder Alexandre Pantoja. One of those losses was an exhibition bout on “The Ultimate Fighter.”

Having gone winless against the current 125-pound ruler, Moreno knows that the clock is ticking on his hopes of becoming a three-time UFC champion.

RELATED: BRANDON MORENO CALLS FOR UFC 320 HEADLINER IN GUADALAJARA FOR MEXICAN INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND

Speaking to Danny Segura on MMAJunkie’s “Hablemos MMA,” Brandon Moreno was honest in his outlook on winning UFC gold a third time.

“I want to be 100 percent ready, and do everything well, because I see this – I don’t know if I’m right or wrong – but I see it as my last title chance,” Moreno said in Spanish on Hablemos MMA. “I want that fight to be perfect. Being very honest with you, I’ve officially lost twice against the current champion, and if I were to lose a third, I’d be in a very bad spot. So that’s why I want the title opportunity to be almost perfect.”

Moreno rebounded from back-to-back split decision losses by defeating Amir Albazi back in Nov. 2024. He followed that up with a unanimous decision victory over Steve Erceg in March. Moreno has called for a spot on the UFC’s planned event for Guadalajara on Sept. 13.

Moreno doesn’t have his next fight booked, but many believe it would make sense for “The Assassin Baby” to compete on that card in Mexico. Who his dance partner could be remains to be seen, but many are hoping for another fresh opponent for Moreno, who is no stranger to rematches and trilogies.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

