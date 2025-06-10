Kamaru Usman hopeful to face Islam Makhachev before he retires: “Another blockbuster before I sail off”

Kamaru Usman would like the chance to fight Islam Makhachev before his career is up.

Makhachev is set to move up to the welterweight division after vacating his lightweight belt. The former lightweight champ wants to win a second belt, and although he’s no longer the champ, Usman has his eyes set on him.

Kamaru Usman is set to headline UFC Atlanta on Saturday against Joaquin Buckley. If Usman gets the win, he would be closing in on a title shot, and he would like to face Islam Makhachev in a blockbuster fight.

“I think him and Jack, I think that’s a fantastic fight,” Usman said to Kevin Iole. “I don’t count Jack out. Jack is very a formidable opponent. I said that even before his last fight. I said this is a guy, if you sleep on him, he will ruin your day. He ruined Belal’s year. JDM is definitely no easy out for anybody. So, it’s not just a shoo-in, Islam is gonna come in and get that belt. I do think Islam has the ability to do it, but it’s not going to be easy. Fast forward, I mean current pound-for-pound versus former pound-for-pound, I think that’s a blockbuster. That would be a great outing to go out there and get another blockbuster before I sail off.”

However, it’s uncertain if Makhachev will even stay at welterweight past one fight, depending on how he does.