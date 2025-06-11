Joaquin Buckley would ‘quit’ against Sean Brady, says UFC middleweight contender

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 11, 2025

One streaking UFC middleweight contender believes Joaquin Buckley is no match for Sean Brady.

Joaquin Buckley

Buckley is preparing for the biggest fight of his pro MMA career. He will collide with former UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman. The pivotal 170-pound clash will headline UFC Atlanta on Saturday.

While one surging middleweight believes Buckley will get past Usman, he believes Sean Brady would end “New Mansa’s” winning streak.

RELATED: JOAQUIN BUCKLEY HITS OUT AT SEAN BRADY FOR TURNING DOWN KAMARU USMAN FIGHT

Buckley Outmatched by Sean Brady?

During a chat with Jake Noecker for Home of Fight, Andre Petroski admitted that he doesn’t think Joaquin Buckley has what it takes to defeat Sean Brady if the two collide in the future.

“I think Buckley’s easy work for Sean,” Petroski said. “Buckley quits, he’s shown that before and dude, if there’s anyone that’s going to make you quit, it’s Sean. Say what you want about the guy, but he puts a pressure on you that will make you quit.”

Buckley enters his showdown with Usman riding a six-fight winning streak. He is currently the No. 7-ranked UFC welterweight, while Usman holds the No. 5 spot. A win for “New Mansa” would put him closer to a UFC title opportunity.

Speaking of potential title opportunities, Brady makes a strong case for the winner of Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev. Brady is the No. 2-ranked welterweight and he’s only suffered one loss in his pro MMA career. The defeat was at the hands of former welterweight titleholder Belal Muhammad back in 2022.

The 170-pound division awaits the result of Buckley vs. Brady, as well as a date for Maddlena’s title defense against Makhachev, who is relinquishing his UFC lightweight gold in favor of moving up to welterweight. It’s a stacked welterweight division that also features the likes of the No. 6-ranked Ian Machado Garry and rising star Michael Morales.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

