Dana White announces UFC Atlanta main and co-main events, featuring return of Kamaru Usman

The UFC is headed back to Atlanta, Georgia, and UFC CEO Dana White has announced the main and co-main event.

Taking to Instagram Live, White announced that the main event of the card will see former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman taking on Joaquin Buckley. The event will take place on June 14 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kamaru Usman (20-4) hasn’t fought since October 2023, when he suffered a majority decision loss to Khamzat Chimaev at middleweight, in a fight he took on short notice. Before that, Usman suffered a majority decision loss to Leon Edwards after being knocked out by the Brit to lose his welterweight title.

Kamaru Usman is ranked fourth at welterweight and is the former champ. He defended the title five times with notable wins over Colby Covington twice, Jorge Masvidal twice, and Gilbert Burns.

Joaquin Buckley (21-6), meanwhile, is ranked sixth at welterweight and is coming off a TKO win over Covington. Since dropping down to welterweight, Buckley is 6-0 with wins over Stephen Thompson and Vicente Luque, among others.

The co-main event of UFC Atlanta is a women’s flyweight bout as Rose Namajunas takes on Miranda Maverick.

Rose Namajunas (13-7) is coming off a decision loss to Erin Blanchfield back in November. That setback snapped Namajunas’ two-fight winning streak, as she had previously earned victories over Tracy Cortez and Amanda Ribas. Namajunas is ranked sixth at flyweight. Since moving up to 125lbs, the former strawweight champ is 2-2.

Miranda Maverick (15-5), meanwhile, is coming off a decision win over Jamey-Lyn Horth back in December. Maverick is 8-3 in the UFC and is riding a four-fight winning streak. She’s ranked 12th at flyweight. In the UFC, she has notable wins over Gillian Robertson, Andrea Lee, and Priscila Cachoeira.