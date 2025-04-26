Amanda Nunes explains motivation behind planned UFC return
UFC legend Amanda Nunes has explained the motivation behind her planned return to action with the promotion.
For the longest time, Amanda Nunes has been recognized as the greatest female fighter in mixed martial arts history. She accomplished some truly incredible things throughout the course of her career, and that much is an understatement. Now, after a few years away, it seems as if she’s planning on making the walk to the Octagon once again.
The expectation is that Nunes will fight the winner of the upcoming battle between Julianna Pena and Kayla Harrison. Regardless of who it ends up being, there’s a built-in story there with both women that should make for a fascinating dynamic. Essentially, we’re going to get an absolute banger of a fight either way.
Of course, many have questioned why Nunes decided to break her retirement and step back into the cage. In a recent interview, she decided to explain her reasoning.
Nunes reflects on journey back to MMA
“I literally thought I’d be able to maybe do something else or maybe chill at home, enjoy, travel, all these things but after a year, everything started getting so bad. I started having anxiety. I started like not wanting to be here. When I go to Brazil, I always have like a hard time to, in everything. I was without a schedule and my life without schedule is literally like I can’t so after a year, I literally like lose it.
“I needed to get back in, I needed to do something. I needed training but I started training, eat clean, everything, but for what? I don’t have a goal. So I can’t train and not have a goal in my life so I still feel good, I don’t have any injuries, my muscle memory is still on point… If I still have it, what am I waiting for?”
Quotes via Bloody Elbow
