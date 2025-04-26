Amanda Nunes explains motivation behind planned UFC return

UFC legend Amanda Nunes has explained the motivation behind her planned return to action with the promotion.

For the longest time, Amanda Nunes has been recognized as the greatest female fighter in mixed martial arts history. She accomplished some truly incredible things throughout the course of her career, and that much is an understatement. Now, after a few years away, it seems as if she’s planning on making the walk to the Octagon once again.

RELATED: Kayla Harrison gives her thoughts on Amanda Nunes’ rumored UFC return

The expectation is that Nunes will fight the winner of the upcoming battle between Julianna Pena and Kayla Harrison. Regardless of who it ends up being, there’s a built-in story there with both women that should make for a fascinating dynamic. Essentially, we’re going to get an absolute banger of a fight either way.

Of course, many have questioned why Nunes decided to break her retirement and step back into the cage. In a recent interview, she decided to explain her reasoning.