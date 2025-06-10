Top UFC welterweight thinks he’ll get title shot before Islam Makhachev

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 10, 2025

One soaring UFC welterweight contender believes he will get a crack at 170-pound gold before Islam Makhachev does.

Islam Makhachev training

Makhachev is set to officially relinquish the UFC Lightweight Championship once the UFC 317 main event between Charles Oliveira and Ilia Topuria begins. The soon-to-be former 155-pound champion made the decision in an effort to secure the welterweight gold, which is held by Jack Della Maddalena. UFC CEO Dana White has confirmed that the plan is indeed Maddalena vs. Makhachev.

Still, one top welterweight feels he can sway the UFC matchmakers with an impressive showing at UFC Atlanta.

Can Buckley Jump in Front of Makhachev?

During a recent episode of his “Buck What You Heard” show, Joaquin Buckley said that if he can defeat Kamaru Usman in the fashion he’s anticipating, then he should be Jack Della Maddalena’s first title challenger, not Islam Makhachev (via MMAFighting).

“You already know once we beat Kamaru Usman, it’s title time,” Buckley said on his Buck What You Heard show. “It’s time to go get my belt. There’s no other person that’s been doing what I’ve been doing in the roster. I don’t really like to talk about other people and their careers, but like I said, mine’s been unmatched with not just having 15 fights within the promotion within five years, but as well going undefeated in the welterweight division. Also, knocking out every ranked opponent and like I said, might get my fourth knockout of my ranked opponent in Kamaru Usman.

“You can’t name another guy that’s doing something like that. So once I beat Kamaru Usman, there is no debate, there is no back-and-forth, there is no argument. We up next. You already know we got this guy from 155 coming up thinking he going to take my spot. Nah, we can’t have it. I truly believe that with everything that’s coming, the ‘JDM’ and Islam fight is not a massive fight to make. JDM is the world champion right now, but I truly believe that Islam’s got to sit back and just wait for me to get my title because I will be the hardest fight that Islam has.”

Entering UFC Atlanta, Buckley has won six straight fights. You’ll have to go back to late 2022 to find “New Mansa’s” most recent defeat. Many believe Buckley is in prime form, and a win over Usman would certainly put him closer than ever to a UFC title shot.

Buckley is currently the No. 7-ranked UFC welterweight. He will earn a top five spot if he can defeat “The Nigerian Nightmare” on Saturday.

Islam Makhachev Joaquin Buckley UFC

