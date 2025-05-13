Kamaru Usman claims he is ‘indifferent’ to Belal Muhammad’s UFC 315 defeat

UFC legend Kamaru Usman has claimed that he feels indifferent towards Belal Muhammad’s title loss at UFC 315.

One thing we know to be true about Kamaru Usman is that he was a great welterweight champion. He enjoyed some incredible wins throughout the course of his title reign and now, he’s attempting to climb back to the top of the mountain. While his primary focus right now is on his main event clash with Joaquin Buckley next month, the former champ was also keeping an eye on the main event at UFC 315 between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena.

In the lead-up to fight night, it became crystal clear that there was a notable beef between Muhammad and Usman. Of course, the road to a showdown between the two of them still seemed quite uncertain, with the focus being on Belal vs JDM in a really intriguing title fight.

In the end, it was Della Maddalena who left Montreal with the welterweight strap after an incredible performance. In his analysis of the fight, Kamaru Usman had the following to say.