Kamaru Usman claims he is ‘indifferent’ to Belal Muhammad’s UFC 315 defeat
UFC legend Kamaru Usman has claimed that he feels indifferent towards Belal Muhammad’s title loss at UFC 315.
One thing we know to be true about Kamaru Usman is that he was a great welterweight champion. He enjoyed some incredible wins throughout the course of his title reign and now, he’s attempting to climb back to the top of the mountain. While his primary focus right now is on his main event clash with Joaquin Buckley next month, the former champ was also keeping an eye on the main event at UFC 315 between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena.
RELATED: Don’t expect Kamaru Usman and Belal Muhammad to squash beef anytime soon
In the lead-up to fight night, it became crystal clear that there was a notable beef between Muhammad and Usman. Of course, the road to a showdown between the two of them still seemed quite uncertain, with the focus being on Belal vs JDM in a really intriguing title fight.
In the end, it was Della Maddalena who left Montreal with the welterweight strap after an incredible performance. In his analysis of the fight, Kamaru Usman had the following to say.
Usman’s view on Muhammad’s UFC 315 defeat
“People get so invested in this game to where they think that I’m supposed to be happy because he lost,” Usman said on his “Pound 4 Pound” podcast with Henry Cejudo. “Why would I be happy because he lost? I hadn’t fought him yet. Yes, me and him weren’t the best of friends, I’ll tell you that for sure, but that doesn’t mean I’m happy that he lost.
“As a former champion, as far as a pound-for-pound top dog, as far as not just the rankings, but also as far as selling pay-per-views, I understand what this game is. Listen, as much as we didn’t like each other, it was still something that people wanted to see.”
“It was something that was on the cusp of potentially happening. So no, I’m not excited that he lost. I’m not disappointed. I’m indifferent, absolutely. Especially when a champion loses, I’m not excited about that because it’s difficult after you lose. It’s difficult to get back.
“It’s difficult to work so hard to get in there, step in there, and try to accomplish something and fall short. It’s very difficult. So I’m not going to pray on anyone’s downfall in any way, shape or form. So no – absolutely not excited that he lost.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Belal Muhammad Kamaru Usman UFC