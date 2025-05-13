Islam Makhachev will show Jack Della Maddalena he’s a ‘different animal,’ says renowned coach

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 13, 2025

Islam Makhachev’s coach Javier Mendez thinks Islam Makhachev will prove that Jack Della Maddalena simply isn’t on his level.

Islam Makhachev

Makhachev is the reigning UFC Lightweight Champion, and he might get to try his hand at double-champ status. Jack Della Maddalena defeated Makhachev’s training partner Belal Muhammad to capture the UFC Welterweight Championship this past Saturday. This now leaves the door open for Maddalena vs. Makhachev.

If that bout comes to fruition, then Mendez has no doubt his fighter will further cement his legacy.

RELATED: ISLAM MAKHACHEV SENDS COLD MESSAGE TO JACK DELLA MADDALENA FOLLOWING UFC 315

Islam Makhachev Is Different Beast, Says Javier Mendez

“Submission Radio” recently had Islam Makhachev’s head coach Javier Mendez on as a guest. Mendez warned that if Islam Makhachev gets an opportunity to challenge for the UFC welterweight gold, his fighter will show just how capable he can be at 170 pounds (via MMAJunkie).

“Islam’s a whole different animal than Jack’s ever been involved with,” Mendez told Submission Radio. “If that fight does materialize, we’re going to see a hell of a fight and you’re going to see Islam perform at an absolute incredible level. The weight, it’s not super big for him, so he’s going to be a fairly decent welterweight.”

Mendez admitted that the strategy for Makhachev would be to avoid areas where Maddalena could turn the tide.

“We would dictate the fight based on how well he’s doing or not doing, and he can do it all,” Mendez said of Makhachev. “Can he take Jack down? Absolutely, he can take him down. Can he outstrike Jack? Absolutely, he could outstrike him. But is it wise to try to outstrike him like I feel we can? I don’t know – it may not be. It may be a better deal to do what Belal should have done and what he didn’t do, and that’s something I know Islam will do because he’s never not listened to us.”

Maddalena’s first title defense hasn’t been made official, given he just captured the gold. Many are expecting Maddalena vs. Makhachev to happen at some point this year.

Islam Makhachev Jack Della Maddalena Javier Mendez UFC

