Daniel Cormier declined Russian ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ slot against Jon Jones

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has revealed that he declined an offer to coach on the Russian equivalent of The Ultimate Fighter against Jon Jones.

As we know, Daniel Cormier is one of the all-time greats within the world of mixed martial arts. He achieved some incredible things throughout the course of his career, including winning world titles in two different weight classes. However, when it comes to rivalries, perhaps his most notable foe was none other than Jon Jones – the man who many consider to be the GOAT.

The battles shared between Cormier and Jones were legendary, both in and outside of the cage. Things got personal on several occasions between them and in terms of actual competition, they fought twice. Jones won the first and then initially won the second, only for the result to be overturned as a result of him testing positive for a banned substance.

It was recently announced that Jones will be coaching opposite Nate Diaz on Russian reality TV show ALF Reality. As it turns out, Cormier was originally the man who would occupy the other coaching spot.