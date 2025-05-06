Don’t expect Kamaru Usman and Belal Muhammad to squash beef anytime soon

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 6, 2025

Kamaru Usman and Belal Muhammad aren’t even close to squashing their beef.

Kamaru Usman Belal Muhammad

Usman and Muhammad have been at odds since “Remember the Name” captured the UFC Welterweight Championship in 2024. The two agreed to air out their grievances on an unreleased episode of the “Pound 4 Pound” podcast, but things boiled over between the two.

It’s gotten to the point where “The Nigerian Nightmare” and Muhammad can’t be in the same room without a security team.

RELATED: KAMARU USMAN SCOFFS AT NOTION THAT ISLAM MAKHACHEV & BELAL MUHAMMAD CAN’T FIGHT DUE TO TRAINING TIES

Usman and Muhammad Remain at Odds

During an interview with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Kamaru Usman admitted that security would need to be on standby if he ran into Belal Muhammad during a UFC event (h/t MMAFighting).

“Probably,” Usman told ESPN MMA. “I say that because, obviously, I’m very level-headed — especially when I’m outside of the cage — but for the last almost two years, year and a half, I haven’t been in the thick of it. There’s a thing, there’s a transition. When you’re not in it, and people expect us to be these fighters and we’re always on go mode to where I’m outside of the cage, people are like, ‘Why are you so calm? You’re a scary fighter.’

“But I’m not like that, and so when you’re in the thick of it, you’re on alert. Even me and Georges St-Pierre, we had this conversation where he expressed that to me. … But now that I’m back in the thick of it, yeah, you probably have to have security back there with us.”

For now, Usman and Muhammad must focus on their upcoming bouts. Usman is scheduled to take on Joaquin Buckley at UFC Atlanta in what could be “The Nigerian Nightmare’s” final push to reemerge in the welterweight title picture. As for Muhammad, he will be putting the 170-pound gold at stake against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 this Saturday.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

