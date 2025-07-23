Justin Gaethje won’t be happy with fighting Paddy Pimblett instead of Ilia Topuria

UFC star Justin Gaethje has admitted he wouldn’t be happy if he were given Paddy Pimblett instead of a UFC lightweight title shot.

As we know, Justin Gaethje isn’t particularly happy right now. In the wake of his recent win over Rafael Fiziev, ‘The Highlight’ has made it crystal clear that he wants to be given a UFC lightweight championship opportunity. Unfortunately, he appears to be at something of a stalemate with the promotion.

Regardless of whether you love him or hate him, there’s no denying that Gaethje is in a tough spot. Things are looking pretty jammed at the top of the pile at 155 pounds, and in order to earn a title opportunity, you need to do something special. At this point, we’re still being left to wait and see what kind of fight Justin ends up with – although Paddy Pimblett has been floated as a possibility in a title eliminator.

According to Gaethje himself, though, the Pimblett fight being offered may well be what pushes him over the edge.