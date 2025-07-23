Justin Gaethje won’t be happy with fighting Paddy Pimblett instead of Ilia Topuria

By Harry Kettle - July 23, 2025

UFC star Justin Gaethje has admitted he wouldn’t be happy if he were given Paddy Pimblett instead of a UFC lightweight title shot.

Justin Gaethje

As we know, Justin Gaethje isn’t particularly happy right now. In the wake of his recent win over Rafael Fiziev, ‘The Highlight’ has made it crystal clear that he wants to be given a UFC lightweight championship opportunity. Unfortunately, he appears to be at something of a stalemate with the promotion.

RELATED: Justin Gaethje hopeful for Ilia Topuria fight at MSG: “I would love to knock him out”

Regardless of whether you love him or hate him, there’s no denying that Gaethje is in a tough spot. Things are looking pretty jammed at the top of the pile at 155 pounds, and in order to earn a title opportunity, you need to do something special. At this point, we’re still being left to wait and see what kind of fight Justin ends up with – although Paddy Pimblett has been floated as a possibility in a title eliminator.

According to Gaethje himself, though, the Pimblett fight being offered may well be what pushes him over the edge.

Gaethje’s view on possible Pimblett shot

“Absolutely not (fighting Pimblett),” Gaethje said. “If that’s the route that they want me to take, then I don’t believe that they need me anymore. I know that sounds petty or whatever, but I’m No. 3, I’m 3-1 in my last four, the champion (Islam Makhachev) was calling to fight me and he vacated. They bring a new guy in and give a guy who is 2-2 the fight. If their algorithm and their match tells them to just use me until I get beat, then I’m going to have to really reevaluate what I’m doing here.

“I’ve signed up for a merit-based system. I have lived by that. If they want to give Arman, which Arman had the fight, then I had the fight and I took someone else. He had the fight and pulled out. Those are two different scenarios. For me to get put in the same position and fight for my spot, then I’m going to be upset about that.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Justin Gaethje Paddy Pimblett UFC

Related

Marcus McGhee

Marcus McGhee ecstatic to fight Petr Yan at UFC Abu Dhabi: "My game is to finish guys"

Cole Shelton - July 22, 2025
Dana White UFC press conference
UFC

Dana White announces UFC 320, UFC 321 main events

Cole Shelton - July 22, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White has announced the main events for UFC 320 and UFC 321, as well as other fights.

Ben Askren, UFC, MMA
UFC

WATCH | Ben Askren gets emotional after leaving hospital: "Thank you guys

Cole Shelton - July 22, 2025

Ben Askren has shared a massive update regarding his ongoing health scare.

Islam Makhachev, Kamaru Usman, UFC, tony ferguson
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why Jack Della Maddalena is the toughest fight of Islam Makhachev's career

Cole Shelton - July 22, 2025

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes Jack Della Maddalena will be the toughest test of Islam Makhachev’s career.

Sean O’Malley
Sean O'Malley

UFC bantamweight veteran reignites beef with Sean O’Malley

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 22, 2025

One UFC bantamweight veteran’s beef with Sean O’Malley is alive and well.

Reinier De Ridder

Reinier de Ridder sees path to UFC middleweight title shot if he defeats Robert Whittaker

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 22, 2025
Robert Whittaker, UFC, Yair Rodriguez, MMA
UFC

Robert Whittaker reveals ultimate goal for UFC Abu Dhabi fight against Reinier de Ridder

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 22, 2025

Robert Whittaker knows the stakes of his middleweight bout against Reinier de Ridder on Saturday.

Jon Jones Islam Makhachev Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes Jon Jones is long past his prime as he considers MMA comeback

Harry Kettle - July 22, 2025

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has given his thoughts on the future of Jon Jones ahead of his potential comeback.

Ilia Topuria, Max Holloway, UFC 308
Max Holloway

Max Holloway once again mocks Ilia Topuria for carrying around BMF title belt

Harry Kettle - July 22, 2025

UFC legend Max Holloway has questioned Ilia Topuria for carrying around the BMF title belt as talks of a rematch continue.

Tom Aspinall and Alex Pereira
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall gives his thoughts on rumors of Alex Pereira moving to heavyweight

Harry Kettle - July 22, 2025

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has given his thoughts on Alex Pereira potentially moving up to his division.