Justin Gaethje hopeful for Ilia Topuria fight at MSG: “I would love to knock him out”

By Cole Shelton - July 7, 2025

Justin Gaethje is hoping he will face Ilia Topuria at Madison Square Garden later this year.

Justin Gaethje

Topuria became the UFC’s lightweight champion with a first-round KO win over Charles Oliveira. After his win, it wasn’t clear who Topuria’s first title defense would be against, as Gaethje, Arman Tsarukyan, and Paddy Pimblett could all get the next title shot.

However, Gaethje has made it clear he will retire if he doesn’t get the title shot, as this is a fight he wants to KO Topuria.

“I don’t care who wins, I just want to fight the winner,” Gaethje said before UFC 317, but Austin Keen’s YouTube video was released afterwards. “Topuria is the big name right now. He’s cocky, I would love to knock him out. But Oliveira beat me, so I want to fight him again. I don’t give a f**k who wins. I hope one of them is put to sleep and I get to fight the winner in November at MSG.”

As Gaethje said, he was fine fighting either Topuria or Oliveira, but he does have confidence he will KO the champ. But, whether or not Gaethje will even get the next title shot is uncertain.

Dana White responds to Justin Gaethje’s title shot ultimatum

Justin Gaethje has been adamant that he deserves the next title shot and said he would retire if he doesn’t get the next shot.

After his claim, UFC CEO Dana White wasn’t fond of the ultimatum and told Gaethje he should probably retire then.

“Listen, everybody has their opinions,” White said after UFC 317. “If you’re thinking about retiring, you know how I feel about that: You should probably retire. We love Justin Gaethje, and Justin Gaethje did step up. He’s been an exciting, fun fighter to have here in the UFC. But to say, ‘Listen, unless you give me a title shot I’m retiring,’ that’s pretty wacky.”

Justin Gaethje is 26-5 and coming off a decision win over Rafael Fiziev.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ilia Topuria Justin Gaethje UFC

Related

Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, UFC

UFC analyst begs Jon Jones not to 'become what Conor has become'

BJ Penn Staff - July 7, 2025
Tony Ferguson, UFC
UFC

Former UFC star Tony Ferguson drops major news: 'I've got a fight'

BJ Penn Staff - July 7, 2025

Tony Ferguson is headed back to the cage. Scratch that. The former UFC star is headed to the boxing ring in just over a months’ time.

Donn Davis, Donald Trump, PFL, UFC
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Donn Davis pitches Donald Trump on PFL fights at the White House

BJ Penn Staff - July 7, 2025

Donald Trump says he plans on hosting a UFC event at the White House to celebrate America’s 250th birthday next year. Donn Davis is hoping the PFL can get in on the star-spangled MMA action.

Robert Whittaker
UFC

Robert Whittaker lays out retirement timeline for "fairy tale ending"

Cole Shelton - July 7, 2025

Robert Whittaker is closing in on the end of his UFC career.

Tom Aspinall
UFC

Tom Aspinall gives stern warning to UFC fans about taking photos of his children

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 7, 2025

Tom Aspinall will not tolerate having his personal space invaded, especially when it involves his children.

Joshua Van

Joshua Van shares message to those who don't believe in his UFC title aspirations

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 7, 2025
Sean Strickland, UFC, MMA
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland denies UFC legend's claims of being kicked out of gym

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 7, 2025

Sean Strickland has denied claims from one UFC icon on his departure from Team Quest.

Ben Askren
Corey Anderson

Former UFC star Corey Anderson praises Ben Askren amidst health concerns

Harry Kettle - July 7, 2025

Former UFC star Corey Anderson has praised his friend Ben Askren as he continues to go through his health scare.

Ilia Topuria, UFC
UFC

Ilia Topuria reveals he promised UFC he wouldn't move up to welterweight straight away

Harry Kettle - July 7, 2025

UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria has made an interesting revelation regarding a possible move up to welterweight.

Islam Makhachev, Dustin Poirier UFC 302
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev believes Dustin Poirier will defeat Max Holloway at UFC 318

Harry Kettle - July 7, 2025

Islam Makhachev is of the belief that former rival Dustin Poirier will defeat Max Holloway in their UFC 318 main event.