Justin Gaethje hopeful for Ilia Topuria fight at MSG: “I would love to knock him out”

Justin Gaethje is hoping he will face Ilia Topuria at Madison Square Garden later this year.

Topuria became the UFC’s lightweight champion with a first-round KO win over Charles Oliveira. After his win, it wasn’t clear who Topuria’s first title defense would be against, as Gaethje, Arman Tsarukyan, and Paddy Pimblett could all get the next title shot.

However, Gaethje has made it clear he will retire if he doesn’t get the title shot, as this is a fight he wants to KO Topuria.

“I don’t care who wins, I just want to fight the winner,” Gaethje said before UFC 317, but Austin Keen’s YouTube video was released afterwards. “Topuria is the big name right now. He’s cocky, I would love to knock him out. But Oliveira beat me, so I want to fight him again. I don’t give a f**k who wins. I hope one of them is put to sleep and I get to fight the winner in November at MSG.”

As Gaethje said, he was fine fighting either Topuria or Oliveira, but he does have confidence he will KO the champ. But, whether or not Gaethje will even get the next title shot is uncertain.