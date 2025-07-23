Alan Jouban declares Dustin Poirier the “uncrowned” BMF champion

MMA analyst Alan Jouban believes that Dustin Poirier is the uncrowned BMF champion of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Last Saturday night, Dustin Poirier fell short in his attempt to win the BMF title. He went to war with Max Holloway in a blockbuster UFC 318 main event, but unfortunately for ‘The Diamond’, he simply wasn’t able to keep up with ‘Blessed’. After the fight, Dustin stuck to his word and officially retired from mixed martial arts.

In the wake of that, fans have been quick to throw praise in the direction of Poirier. He’s easily one of the most popular fighters of his generation, and the legacy that he’s left on this sport will be felt for many generations to come.

In the eyes of the aforementioned Alan Jouban, Dustin Poirier is the embodiment of what the BMF title represents.