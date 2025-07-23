Alan Jouban declares Dustin Poirier the “uncrowned” BMF champion
MMA analyst Alan Jouban believes that Dustin Poirier is the uncrowned BMF champion of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.
Last Saturday night, Dustin Poirier fell short in his attempt to win the BMF title. He went to war with Max Holloway in a blockbuster UFC 318 main event, but unfortunately for ‘The Diamond’, he simply wasn’t able to keep up with ‘Blessed’. After the fight, Dustin stuck to his word and officially retired from mixed martial arts.
In the wake of that, fans have been quick to throw praise in the direction of Poirier. He’s easily one of the most popular fighters of his generation, and the legacy that he’s left on this sport will be felt for many generations to come.
In the eyes of the aforementioned Alan Jouban, Dustin Poirier is the embodiment of what the BMF title represents.
Alan Jouban argues Dustin Poirier was always the “uncrowned BMF champion” of the UFC:
“He has two wins over Max Holloway. He has wins over Justin Gaethje. Wins over Michael Chandler. Two wins over Conor …Anthony Pettis, Eddie Alvarez, he beat all these guys.”
Jouban’s view on Poirier
“In my mind, he’s kind of the uncrowned ‘BMF’ champion because look at who he has wins over,” Jouban explained. “He has two wins over Max Holloway. He has wins over Justin Gaethje. Wins over Michael Chandler. That was the violent triangle at one point, that was the most violent ‘BMF’ type guys in the UFC and Dustin beat all of those guys. Two wins over Conor. The first guy to knock Conor out. Two wins over Conor McGregor.
“You start looking at other possible ‘BMF’ type fights. The Dan Hooker fight in COVID, one of my favorite violent fights of all-time. He has wins over so many guys but the circumstances weren’t for the ‘BMF’ at the time. Two wins over Max Holloway but the third one when he was 36 years old, when the belt [was on the line]. You look at all the former champions that he beat. The Anthony Pettis,’ the Conor McGregor’s, Eddie Alvarez, he beat all these guys that were champions but at the time he fought them, he didn’t have the belt.”
