Alan Jouban declares Dustin Poirier the “uncrowned” BMF champion

By Harry Kettle - July 23, 2025

MMA analyst Alan Jouban believes that Dustin Poirier is the uncrowned BMF champion of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Dustin Poirier UFC weigh-in

Last Saturday night, Dustin Poirier fell short in his attempt to win the BMF title. He went to war with Max Holloway in a blockbuster UFC 318 main event, but unfortunately for ‘The Diamond’, he simply wasn’t able to keep up with ‘Blessed’. After the fight, Dustin stuck to his word and officially retired from mixed martial arts.

RELATED: Pros react after Max Holloway defeats Dustin Poirier at UFC 318

In the wake of that, fans have been quick to throw praise in the direction of Poirier. He’s easily one of the most popular fighters of his generation, and the legacy that he’s left on this sport will be felt for many generations to come.

In the eyes of the aforementioned Alan Jouban, Dustin Poirier is the embodiment of what the BMF title represents.

 

Jouban’s view on Poirier

“In my mind, he’s kind of the uncrowned ‘BMF’ champion because look at who he has wins over,” Jouban explained. “He has two wins over Max Holloway. He has wins over Justin Gaethje. Wins over Michael Chandler. That was the violent triangle at one point, that was the most violent ‘BMF’ type guys in the UFC and Dustin beat all of those guys. Two wins over Conor. The first guy to knock Conor out. Two wins over Conor McGregor.

“You start looking at other possible ‘BMF’ type fights. The Dan Hooker fight in COVID, one of my favorite violent fights of all-time. He has wins over so many guys but the circumstances weren’t for the ‘BMF’ at the time. Two wins over Max Holloway but the third one when he was 36 years old, when the belt [was on the line]. You look at all the former champions that he beat. The Anthony Pettis,’ the Conor McGregor’s, Eddie Alvarez, he beat all these guys that were champions but at the time he fought them, he didn’t have the belt.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alan Jouban Dustin Poirier UFC

Related

Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje won't be happy with fighting Paddy Pimblett instead of Ilia Topuria

Harry Kettle - July 23, 2025
Marcus McGhee
UFC

Marcus McGhee ecstatic to fight Petr Yan at UFC Abu Dhabi: "My game is to finish guys"

Cole Shelton - July 22, 2025

Marcus McGhee was surprised he got the call to fight Petr Yan at UFC Abu Dhabi.

Dana White UFC press conference
UFC

Dana White announces UFC 320, UFC 321 main events

Cole Shelton - July 22, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White has announced the main events for UFC 320 and UFC 321, as well as other fights.

Ben Askren, UFC, MMA
UFC

WATCH | Ben Askren gets emotional after leaving hospital: "Thank you guys

Cole Shelton - July 22, 2025

Ben Askren has shared a massive update regarding his ongoing health scare.

Islam Makhachev, Kamaru Usman, UFC, tony ferguson
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why Jack Della Maddalena is the toughest fight of Islam Makhachev's career

Cole Shelton - July 22, 2025

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes Jack Della Maddalena will be the toughest test of Islam Makhachev’s career.

Sean O’Malley

UFC bantamweight veteran reignites beef with Sean O’Malley

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 22, 2025
Reinier De Ridder
UFC

Reinier de Ridder sees path to UFC middleweight title shot if he defeats Robert Whittaker

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 22, 2025

Could unforeseen circumstances lead to a quick UFC title opportunity for Reinier de Ridder?

Robert Whittaker, UFC, Yair Rodriguez, MMA
UFC

Robert Whittaker reveals ultimate goal for UFC Abu Dhabi fight against Reinier de Ridder

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 22, 2025

Robert Whittaker knows the stakes of his middleweight bout against Reinier de Ridder on Saturday.

Jon Jones Islam Makhachev Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes Jon Jones is long past his prime as he considers MMA comeback

Harry Kettle - July 22, 2025

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has given his thoughts on the future of Jon Jones ahead of his potential comeback.

Ilia Topuria, Max Holloway, UFC 308
Max Holloway

Max Holloway once again mocks Ilia Topuria for carrying around BMF title belt

Harry Kettle - July 22, 2025

UFC legend Max Holloway has questioned Ilia Topuria for carrying around the BMF title belt as talks of a rematch continue.